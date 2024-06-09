Ukraine Faces Summer Power Shortages With Russian Attacks On Energy Facilities

Ukraine is likely to face a difficult summer of severe power shortages amid continuing Russian attacks on energy facilities with missiles and drones.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told local media on Friday that only 27 percent of the country's thermal power plants remain in proper working condition.

The CEO of the Ukrainian state-run power firm Ukrenergo revealed that the damage on power plants is larger in scale this year than how it was last year.

Local media reported that the power shortage will worsen further in summer.

The Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, a Ukrainian opinion survey company, released the result of the survey conducted in May in which, it said, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's approval rate was 59 percent.

It said that in May, 2022, shortly after the beginning of the Russian invasion, his approval rate was 90 percent.

The firm said that many Ukrainians continue to trust Zelenskyy but the approval rate is on the decline.

It says the main reasons are that people feel that the burden of the war is unfair and that fighting corruption has not progressed enough.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed in his speech on Friday that Zelenskyy has lost legitimacy after a presidential election which was scheduled for March did not take place.

Russia has been and is keen on damaging credibility of Zelenskyy among Ukrainians, hoping, apparently, that it will lead to the change of leadership.