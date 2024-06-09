Ukraine Faces Summer Power Shortages With Russian Attacks On Energy Facilities

Ukraine Faces Summer Power Shortages With Russian Attacks On Energy Facilities

June 9, 2024, 8:06 a.m.

Ukraine is likely to face a difficult summer of severe power shortages amid continuing Russian attacks on energy facilities with missiles and drones.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told local media on Friday that only 27 percent of the country's thermal power plants remain in proper working condition.

The CEO of the Ukrainian state-run power firm Ukrenergo revealed that the damage on power plants is larger in scale this year than how it was last year.

Local media reported that the power shortage will worsen further in summer.

The Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, a Ukrainian opinion survey company, released the result of the survey conducted in May in which, it said, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's approval rate was 59 percent.

It said that in May, 2022, shortly after the beginning of the Russian invasion, his approval rate was 90 percent.

The firm said that many Ukrainians continue to trust Zelenskyy but the approval rate is on the decline.

It says the main reasons are that people feel that the burden of the war is unfair and that fighting corruption has not progressed enough.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed in his speech on Friday that Zelenskyy has lost legitimacy after a presidential election which was scheduled for March did not take place.

Russia has been and is keen on damaging credibility of Zelenskyy among Ukrainians, hoping, apparently, that it will lead to the change of leadership.

Agencies

South Korea Officially Decides To Fully Suspend military pact with North Korea
Jun 05, 2024
‘Mandate is victory of the biggest democracy of the world’, says PM Modi
Jun 04, 2024
Ceasefire Deal 'Incomplete': Netanyahu
Jun 04, 2024
India To Count Votes Cast In Weeks-long General Election
Jun 04, 2024
North Korea Says It Will Temporarily Stop Sending Trash-filled Balloons
Jun 03, 2024

More on International

South Korea Officially Decides To Fully Suspend military pact with North Korea By Agencies 4 days, 8 hours ago
Ceasefire Deal 'Incomplete': Netanyahu By Agencies 5 days, 6 hours ago
North Korea Says It Will Temporarily Stop Sending Trash-filled Balloons By Agencies 6 days, 6 hours ago
Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Talks Stall As Gazans Await Aid By Agencies 6 days, 7 hours ago
Diplomats Trade Accusations Over North Korea Satellite Launch Attempt By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
Israel Seizes Control Of Border Area Between Gaza, Egypt By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

Nepal's Third Largest 400 kV Hetauda Substation Commissioned By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 09, 2024
Chief Justice Shrestha Addressed International Conference In Dhaka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 09, 2024
India Built High Impact Community Development Project In Nawalparasi (East), Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 09, 2024
2024 K-Culture Day Held In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 09, 2024
PM Modi To Send Minister List Before Ceremony; Talks Continue On Ally Portfolios By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 09, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur at Few Places Of Bagmati, Madhesh And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 09, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 19, May.10,2024 (Baishak,28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75