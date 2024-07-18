China Suspends Nuclear Arms Control Talks With US

China's foreign ministry says talks on nuclear arms control with the United States will be suspended due to US sales of weapons to Taiwan.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced the suspension of the talks between senior officials of the two countries at a news conference on Wednesday.

The governments of the two countries resumed the talks last November, when a summit meeting was held in the United States. But no progress has been reported since then, and the US side has accused China of not coming to the negotiating table.

The spokesperson said ignoring China's firm opposition, the US side has continued to sell arms to Taiwan and seriously undermined China's core interests, damaging the political atmosphere necessary for continued arms control consultations.

The spokesperson said the US side bears full responsibility.

Beijing is apparently trying to keep Washington in check as it continues to sell weapons such as suicide drones to Taiwan, where the government of President Lai Ching-te of the Democratic Progressive Party was launched in May.