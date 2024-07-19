China's Communist Party Sets New Goal Of Completing Reform By 2029

China's Communist Party Sets New Goal Of Completing Reform By 2029

July 19, 2024, 8:20 a.m.

The Chinese Communist Party has set a goal of completing reforms by 2029, announcing it with a communique issued at the end of a key meeting on economic policy. President Xi Jinping's current term as party head is set to end in 2027.

The party wrapped up the third plenary session of the party's 20th Central Committee on Thursday after four days of discussions. The communique was released through China's state-run media.

The document says the meeting adopted a resolution to further deepen reform comprehensively, as advocated by Xi, and advance Chinese-style modernization. The communique mentions a plan to improve party leadership.

It also says the party will support the development of the non-public sector as well as the public sector, and ensure they can compete in the market on an equal footing.

It adds that the party will improve institutions and mechanisms for fostering "new quality productive forces," and will implement measures to prevent and defuse risks in real estate, local government debt and other areas.

It says the reform tasks laid out in the resolution shall be completed by the time the country celebrates the 80th anniversary of the foundation of the People's Republic of China in 2029.

It says the party plans to lay a solid foundation for building China into a "great modern socialist country" by the middle of this century.

The communique also stressed the necessity of emphasizing national security, saying this is a pivotal foundation for ensuring progress in Chinese modernization.

The communique also refers to the meeting's decision to expel former Defense Minister Li Shangfu from the party, saying he seriously violated party discipline and law.

The meeting also accepted a letter of resignation from former Foreign Minister Qin Gang and decided to remove him from the Central Committee.

Both were dismissed from the Cabinet last year.

Takahara Akio, distinguished visiting professor at Tokyo Woman's Christian University, specializes in China's modern politics.

Takahara referred to the communique's goal of completing reform by 2029, which will come after Xi's current third term as party head expires in 2027. He says this gives the impression that Xi has no intention of stepping aside after the end of his third term.

Agencies

