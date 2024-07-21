Capitals Of Thailand, Laos Joined By First Direct Railway

Capitals Of Thailand, Laos Joined By First Direct Railway

July 21, 2024, 8:26 a.m.

The capitals of Thailand and Laos have begun their first direct passenger train services, fueling hopes for increased cross-border tourism.

The new Thai-Lao railway between Bangkok and Vientiane officially got underway on Friday.

The first train left Bangkok at a little past 9:00 p.m. and arrived at a border town at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Following immigration procedures, the train crossed the Mekong River into Laos. About 30 minutes later, it arrived in Vientiane.

Disembarking passengers were welcomed by attendants placing floral leis around their necks.

A Thai man said he had a pleasant ride. He said he is glad visiting Laos has become a lot easier.

There was previously no direct cross-border railway due to a difference in track gauges. But the Lao side recently laid new tracks to conform with Thailand's.

Direct rail links are already operating between Vientiane and the southern Chinese city of Kunming, as part of Beijing's Belt and Road initiative.

The head of the Lao National Railway, Daochinda Siharath, said the company will consider expanding services with Thailand and China if those countries request it to do so.

Agencies

