Israeli Military Says It Struck Houthi Targets In Yemen

Israeli Military Says It Struck Houthi Targets In Yemen

July 21, 2024, 8:21 a.m.

The Israel Defense Forces says its fighter jets struck military targets of the anti-government Houthi group in the city of Hodeidah, western Yemen on Saturday.

A media outlet in Yemen said the strikes were directed against oil storage facilities. Its footage showed huge flames and smoke rising from a coastal district in the city.

The Israeli military says the strikes were in response to the hundreds of attacks carried out against Israel in recent months by the Houthi group.

The group carried out a drone attack early Friday morning on the center of Israel's largest commercial city, Tel Aviv.

The Houthis have expressed solidarity with the Islamic group Hamas.

The Houthis have repeatedly carried out missile attacks against Israel, as well as on ships navigating in and around the Red Sea.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there is no place that the long arm of Israel will not reach. He added that anyone who harms Israel will pay a very heavy price.

An Israeli media outlet says Saturday's strikes apparently mark the first time Israel has announced that it carried out an air raid in Yemen.

While Israeli forces continue their offensive in the Gaza Strip, more than 40 rockets were fired at northern Israel on Saturday by members of the Lebanon-based Shia Muslim group Hezbollah and others.

There is concern over a further expansion of conflict as the fighting between the Israeli military and armed groups has become fierce.

Agencies

Prime Minister Oli To Table Votes Of Confidence Motion Today
Jul 21, 2024
Capitals Of Thailand, Laos Joined By First Direct Railway
Jul 21, 2024
Technology Glitch Causes Global Chaos
Jul 20, 2024
Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Like A 'Big Fresco'
Jul 20, 2024
China's Communist Party Sets New Goal Of Completing Reform By 2029
Jul 19, 2024

More on International

Capitals Of Thailand, Laos Joined By First Direct Railway By Agencies 17 hours, 46 minutes ago
Technology Glitch Causes Global Chaos By Agencies 1 day, 17 hours ago
China's Communist Party Sets New Goal Of Completing Reform By 2029 By Agencies 2 days, 17 hours ago
China Suspends Nuclear Arms Control Talks With US By Agencies 3 days, 18 hours ago
Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19 By Agencies 3 days, 18 hours ago
Deadline Passes For Ukrainian Men To Update Info For Military By Agencies 4 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

Foreign Minister Dr. Rana's Swift Action Rescues 800 Nepali Students By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2024
PM Oli Secured Vote Of Confidence With 188 Votes By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2024
BP Koirala Memorial Day Image Over Ideology By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2024
POLITICAL SCENARIO : K.P. Sharma Oli's Resurgence By Keshab Poudel Jul 21, 2024
17 Nepali Students Are Returning From Bangladesh Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2024
Guru Purnima 2024: Timings, Rituals, And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 21, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 20, May.24,2024 (Jestha-11. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75