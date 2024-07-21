Israeli Military Says It Struck Houthi Targets In Yemen

The Israel Defense Forces says its fighter jets struck military targets of the anti-government Houthi group in the city of Hodeidah, western Yemen on Saturday.

A media outlet in Yemen said the strikes were directed against oil storage facilities. Its footage showed huge flames and smoke rising from a coastal district in the city.

The Israeli military says the strikes were in response to the hundreds of attacks carried out against Israel in recent months by the Houthi group.

The group carried out a drone attack early Friday morning on the center of Israel's largest commercial city, Tel Aviv.

The Houthis have expressed solidarity with the Islamic group Hamas.

The Houthis have repeatedly carried out missile attacks against Israel, as well as on ships navigating in and around the Red Sea.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there is no place that the long arm of Israel will not reach. He added that anyone who harms Israel will pay a very heavy price.

An Israeli media outlet says Saturday's strikes apparently mark the first time Israel has announced that it carried out an air raid in Yemen.

While Israeli forces continue their offensive in the Gaza Strip, more than 40 rockets were fired at northern Israel on Saturday by members of the Lebanon-based Shia Muslim group Hezbollah and others.

There is concern over a further expansion of conflict as the fighting between the Israeli military and armed groups has become fierce.