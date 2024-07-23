Harris Makes First Public Appearance Since Biden Withdrawal

Harris Makes First Public Appearance Since Biden Withdrawal

July 23, 2024, 8:13 a.m.

US Vice President Kamala Harris has made her first public appearance since President Joe Biden stepped aside in his bid for reelection. She is receiving support from Democrats across the US.

At an event at the White House, Harris said, "Joe Biden's legacy of accomplishment over the past three years is unmatched in modern history."

Harris is 59, more than 20 years younger than the president. Her parents are immigrants from India and Jamaica. She served as the attorney general of California and as a senator in Congress, and she is the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American vice president.

Harris has been outspoken on abortion rights, which resonates with younger and more liberal voters. She is expected to stick to Biden's foreign policy playbook on China, Iran and Ukraine. However, comments she has made on the conflict in Gaza suggest she could strike a tougher tone with Israel.

Politicians who could have challenged her have instead lined up behind her. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and California Governor Gavin Newsom are among those who have endorsed her, as have most Democrats in Congress, including former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Voters across the US expressed their views.

A woman from Los Angeles said: "I'm super excited. I've loved her since her time in California. I think she can do it. I think she'll be a great president."

A man from Georgia said: "I feel like a lot of us forgot that she was even in the office, because she hasn't been too vocal. She hasn't been too visible."

A spokesperson for Harris says she raised almost 50 million dollars in grassroots donations in just one day.

An ABC News/Washington Post poll earlier this month suggested 49 percent of Americans would vote for Harris if she were the nominee, while 47 percent would vote for her Republican rival, former President Donald Trump. The poll found equal support for Trump and Biden.

Agencies

