Israel To Send Delegation To Qatar For Ceasefire Talks Over Gaza Conflict

Israel To Send Delegation To Qatar For Ceasefire Talks Over Gaza Conflict

Aug. 15, 2024, 8:20 a.m.

Israel says it will send a delegation to Doha, Qatar, on Thursday for negotiations on a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict with Hamas. Hamas has indicated it won't join the talks.

The Israeli prime minister's office announced the decision on Wednesday.

This comes after the United States, Egypt and Qatar jointly called on Israel and Hamas to resume ceasefire and hostage release negotiations.

CBS News said a senior Hamas official confirmed that the group won't take part in negotiations with Israel. The US media outlet quoted the official as saying the administration of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected an earlier proposal, added new conditions and assassinated the Hamas leader.

The official referred to the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran late last month. Iran blames Israel for Haniyeh's death and says it will retaliate.

Iran reportedly could launch a revenge attack on Israel as early as this week. Tehran has hinted it will decide on the timing of and method of such an attack after seeing how the expected talks develop.

Meanwhile, Reuters news agency reported on Wednesday that "an official briefed on the talks said mediators expected to consult with the Palestinian group afterwards" if the group does not directly join the negotiations.

Agencies

PM Modi To Lead 78th Independence Day Celebrations From Red Fort
Aug 15, 2024
HoR Passed TRC Bill
Aug 15, 2024
WHO Declares Mpox A Public Health Emergency Of International Concern
Aug 15, 2024
Bangladesh’s Hindu Minority Are Living Under A Threat Of Violence After A Stir
Aug 14, 2024
Bangladesh Interim Government To Get Necessary Time For Polls: BNP, Jamaat, 5 Other Parties
Aug 13, 2024

More on International

PM Modi To Lead 78th Independence Day Celebrations From Red Fort By Agencies 2 hours, 30 minutes ago
Bangladesh’s Hindu Minority Are Living Under A Threat Of Violence After A Stir By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Japanese PM Kishida Announces He Will Not Run In Next Leadership Election By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Bangladesh Interim Government To Get Necessary Time For Polls: BNP, Jamaat, 5 Other Parties By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
Putin Orders Defense Ministry To Kick 'Enemy' Out Of Russia's Territory By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
Kim Jong Un Vows To Bring 15,000 Flood Victims To Pyongyang By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Embassy of Pakistan In Nepal Hosted A Reception To Celebrate The 78th Independence Day Of Pakistan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2024
HoR Passed TRC Bill By Agencies Aug 15, 2024
WHO Declares Mpox A Public Health Emergency Of International Concern By Agencies Aug 15, 2024
Weather Forecast: Generally Cloudy With Heavy Rainfall Is Likely In Few Places Of Madhesh,Karnali And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2024
NEA’s Achievements In Eight Years By Kul Man Ghising Aug 14, 2024
NEPAL MONETARY POLICY 2024: Bullish In The Stock Market By A Correspondent Aug 14, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75