Russian PM Meets Chinese Premier Amid Ukraine's Cross-Border Offensive

Russian PM Meets Chinese Premier Amid Ukraine's Cross-Border Offensive

Aug. 22, 2024, 7:31 a.m.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin held talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Moscow on Wednesday.

Mishustin criticized Western economic sanctions and stressed the importance of increasing bilateral cooperation.

Mishustin said Western countries are imposing what he called illegitimate sanctions and trying to contain the economic and technological potential of Russia and China.

He added that it is important to concentrate efforts on protecting their common interests and strengthening coordination on international platforms.

Li said China hopes to maintain mutually beneficial ties with Russia and step up multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

Li later met Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia's economic dependence on China is growing as Western countries continue to impose sanctions on Moscow.

Trade between the two countries last year reached about 240 billion dollars -- a record high.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's military continues its cross-border operation in Russia's western region of Kursk.

Russia's state-run Tass news agency on Wednesday quoted a health official as saying the civilian death toll in Ukraine's offensive on Kursk has reached 31, while 143 people have been injured.

Russia's Central Election Commission postponed voting in local assembly and other elections in seven districts in the Kursk region, including Sudzha, which the Ukrainian military claims to have captured. The votes were scheduled for September 8. The commission said the safety of residents cannot be guaranteed.

Officials say the gubernatorial election in Kursk will take place as planned.

Agencies

Harris Challenged Over Immigration
Aug 21, 2024
Iran's Revolutionary Guards say they may wait to retaliate against Israel
Aug 21, 2024
Japan Foreign, Defense Ministers Agree With Indian PM On Deepening Security Ties
Aug 20, 2024
Russia Says No Peace Talks Now, India PM To Visit Ukraine
Aug 20, 2024
Kamala Harris's Journey To Top Of Democratic Ticket
Aug 20, 2024

More on International

Harris Challenged Over Immigration By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Iran's Revolutionary Guards say they may wait to retaliate against Israel By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Japan Foreign, Defense Ministers Agree With Indian PM On Deepening Security Ties By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Russia Says No Peace Talks Now, India PM To Visit Ukraine By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Kamala Harris's Journey To Top Of Democratic Ticket By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
US Democrats Open National Convention By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Temperature Rise Is Responsible For Thame GLOF: CEO Anil Pokharel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2024
Continuous Rainfall Triggered Landslides And Flooding In Several Districts By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightining In Many Parts Of Nepal Is Likely By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 22, 2024
Rejuvenating Environmentalism in South Asia By Dipak Gyawali Aug 21, 2024
Matsuzaki Appointed As New Chief Representative Of JICA Nepal Office By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 21, 2024
Nepal Can Meet SDG Commitment and Build A Prosperous Future: UN Resident Coordinator Hanaa Singer-Hamdy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 21, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 21, June.14,2024 (Jestha-32. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75