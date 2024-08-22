Russian PM Meets Chinese Premier Amid Ukraine's Cross-Border Offensive

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin held talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Moscow on Wednesday.

Mishustin criticized Western economic sanctions and stressed the importance of increasing bilateral cooperation.

Mishustin said Western countries are imposing what he called illegitimate sanctions and trying to contain the economic and technological potential of Russia and China.

He added that it is important to concentrate efforts on protecting their common interests and strengthening coordination on international platforms.

Li said China hopes to maintain mutually beneficial ties with Russia and step up multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

Li later met Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia's economic dependence on China is growing as Western countries continue to impose sanctions on Moscow.

Trade between the two countries last year reached about 240 billion dollars -- a record high.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's military continues its cross-border operation in Russia's western region of Kursk.

Russia's state-run Tass news agency on Wednesday quoted a health official as saying the civilian death toll in Ukraine's offensive on Kursk has reached 31, while 143 people have been injured.

Russia's Central Election Commission postponed voting in local assembly and other elections in seven districts in the Kursk region, including Sudzha, which the Ukrainian military claims to have captured. The votes were scheduled for September 8. The commission said the safety of residents cannot be guaranteed.

Officials say the gubernatorial election in Kursk will take place as planned.