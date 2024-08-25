CIA, Mossad, Qatari Prime Minister Reportedly Attending Ceasefire Talks In Egypt

Aug. 25, 2024, 8:20 a.m.

The heads of US and Israeli intelligence and the prime minister of Qatar are reportedly planning to take part in Gaza ceasefire negotiations in Egypt.

Israeli media reported on Saturday that CIA Director William Burns, Mossad Director David Barnea, and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani will attend the talks in Cairo.

Hamas also announced plans to send a delegation to Egypt to obtain relevant reports.

During the previous negotiations, Israel insisted on keeping its troops at strategic locations on the Egypt- Gaza border even following a ceasefire.

But US media say that Israel has recently presented a compromise proposal to move troops in parts of the border region a certain distance away.

Meanwhile, Palestinian media report that 50 civilians were killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza on Saturday.

Mediators are expected to step up their efforts to close the wide gap between Israel and Hamas over the ceasefire deal.

Agencies

