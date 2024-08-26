JDS Human Resource Development Scholarship Program: Enriching Nepali Civil Service

First of all, I would like to congratulate all selected officials of the Government of Nepal to study in Japan under this JDS human resource development scholarship program in their interested fields. This is an important step to your career to have a higher degree in our important friendly country and highly developed country Japan.

This JDS Human Resource Development Scholarship program is one of the important activities between Japan and Nepal to strengthen our friendly relationship.

As we all are aware on the cultural ties between Nepal and Japan which began from 1899 when people-to-people contact started. Even the history of Nepalese students in Japan dates back to 1902 when 8 Nepalese students went to Japan for study. Since Then Nepalese students started going to Japan for higher study. In the government to government relationship between Nepal and Japan, there are several programs. One of them is this JDS scholarship program. This JDS program started from 2016.

Me, myself is a JDS Alumnus from the first batch of the first Phase 2016-2018.

I have graduated from the Meiji University located in Tokyo japan in 2018. At that time I was Joint secretary of the government of Nepal. I feel proud to be an alumnus of this prestigious JDS scholarship program.

So, You selected fellows are lucky to grab such opportunity study in Japan as well as developing connections to the globe. You will have friends from different countries which give several opportunities.

I am missing many things of Japan especially friendly Japanese people, Japanese culture, Japanese cuisine, and the environment as well.

I am very much impressed from result oriented management, planned activities and culture of punctuality, hardworking and friendly behaviour of the Japanese people. The service delivery system was robust and people friendly. So my friends don’t miss that opportunity to enjoy, engage and connect in such a beautiful socio-cultural and prosperous economic environment of Japan. That will help you to know Japanese people, culture and the society.

Similarly, you are also a cultural ambassador of Nepal to Japan. In this connection, you can share your skill, knowledge, experience and the social and cultural values of Nepalese society in Japan. And try to gain more knowledge, skill, experience and expertise not only in your selected field but also in a wider sphere. Those skills, experiences, expertise and networks will definitely help you in your personal life, as well as in the development process of Nepal and also enhances bilateral relationships between Nepal and Japan.

According to my knowledge, 187 government officials have been awarded by this scholarship. Among them, 127 fellows already completed their degree and returned Nepal and engaged in their respective fields. JDS returnees are young, energetic and dedicated officials can act as a bridge between Nepal and Japan and also works as catalyst for the development of our nation.

We thought, we have many young, energetic, dedicated and knowledgeable officials who are competent enough to contribute to nation- building and also can enhance our bilateral ties between our two countries. So, we wanted to create a platform for our JDS alumni members to increase network, and support each other in public administration and the development of the country.

Now, We are happy to announce that we haveestablished a formal JDS Alumni Association Nepal (JDSAAN) in this march 2024. This is an association of creative, reformist and forward thinking bureaucrats of Nepal committed to serve as a center of excellence who have acquired knowledge and research skills from Japan.

The objectives ofthe JDSAAN are:

: Working as a non-profit making social organization;

: Expanding good relations between Nepal and Japan at the people to people level;

: Conducts various welfare programs, cultural exchange programs and awareness programs;

:Promotes research works of JDS returnees

We have 9 members working committee. I am working as the president of the JDSAAN, Ms Kavita is vice-president, our secretary, treasurer and members are also present here.

On behalf of the JDSAAN, I would like to thanks to your Excellency Ambassador for inviting The JDSAAN working committee members in this programs. And also wants to congratulate to the new batch of the JDS awardees. After completion of your degree in Japan, you will be eligible to be a member of this association. We are waiting to welcome you all in this association. And we also request you please try to convey this message to your sempai in Japan also who are near to complete their degree.

Finally, our JDS Awardees, please try to explore Japan in these two academic years and be enriched with competitive knowledge, skill and experiences, connect Japanese friends as well as global friends, and enjoy Japanese culture.

Gokarna Mani Duwadee is the President of JDSAAN. Excerpts of the statement delivered JDS Fellows Send-off reception program on 2024 August 2 Kathmandu