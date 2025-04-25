Budget session Of Federal Parliament Begins Today

The budget session of the Federal Parliament is beginning today.

As summoned by President Ramchandra Paudel at the recommendation of Council of Ministers, the meeting of the Federal Parliament is taking place at 1:00 this afternoon.

As per the business schedule released by the Federal Parliament Secretariat, the Speaker of House of Representatives (HoR), Devraj Ghimire, would inform the House about the budget session summoned by the President and the reshuffle in the cabinet.

Being the first day of the House session, leaders of different political parties would be given time on the basis of their parties for deliberations.

Likewise, the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's personal secretariat shared that the UML's parliamentary party leader and PM Oli would address the House today.

Likewise, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel is scheduled to table the "Alternative Development Finance Mobilization Bill".

Government's policy and programmes, and annual budget for the upcoming fiscal year would be tabled in this session of the Federal Parliament. (RSS)