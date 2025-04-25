10th Memorial Day Of Gorkha Earthquake

The tenth memorial day of the Gorkha Earthquake is being observed across the country with various programmes.

On 25 April, 2015, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake hit the country with its epicenter at Barpak in Gorkha district.

The disaster killed a total of 9,079 people and injured 22,309 others. It damaged over 800,000 private houses and 1,500 cultural heritages. Districts including Gorkha, Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Kavrepalanchok, Sindhupalchok, Dolakha, Ramechhap, Nuwakot, Dhading, Rasuwa, Makawanpur, Sindhuli and Okhaldhunga were affected the most by the quake.

Observation of the quake memorial day aims to make people aware about earthquake safety and for robust infrastructure development.

Likewise, a special event is being organized at the premises of Dharahara, Sundhara, in Kathmandu today. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is scheduled to attend the programme. (RSS)