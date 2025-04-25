Kathmandu's Maximum Temperature Likely To Dip From Sunday

April 25, 2025, 10:19 a.m.

The current rise in temperature in the Kathmandu Valley is expected to fall from coming Sunday.    

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology stated that the drop in temperature is likely from Sunday after the rainfall.    

It shared that the days in the Kathmandu Valley will be hot on Saturday as well. According to the Department, the maximum temperature in the valley is likely to remain from 31 degree Celsius to 34 degree Celsius.    

Likewise, the weather will remain fair in the country today except partly to generally cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi, Gandaki, Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces. Chances of light rainfall along with thunder and lightning are there in one or two places of hilly areas of Koshi, Gandaki and Karnali provinces.  (RSS)

