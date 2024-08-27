Russia Launches Overnight Barrage In Ukraine

Russia Launches Overnight Barrage In Ukraine

Aug. 27, 2024, 8:04 a.m.

Russian forces on Monday launched one of their most intense attacks across Ukraine in weeks. Ukrainian media reported that at least five people were killed.

The barrage of missiles and drones began around midnight and continued through the morning rush hour. Thousands of people in the capital Kyiv rushed into subway stations to take shelter.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: " It was one of the biggest-ever combined strikes -- more than 100 missiles of various types and about 100 Shahed drones. And like most Russian strikes before, this one was just as sneaky."

Russian authorities said the attacks were meant to destroy power plants and other energy infrastructure.

Power cuts and water supply outages were reported in numerous places in the country. In Vyshhorod, near Kyiv, a missile hit a reservoir and power plant, with video on social media showing rubble and a fire.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal made another plea to allies to send long-range weapons. He also wants their permission to use them to target Russian facilities as a way of preventing missiles attacks.

Meanwhile, Russia's ally Belarus has moved battle tanks to areas along the border with Ukraine. Ukraine's ministry of foreign affairs is demanding them to withdraw.

Agencies

Hezbollah Says Retaliatory Strike Concluded, But Tensions Remain High
Aug 26, 2024
CIA, Mossad, Qatari Prime Minister Reportedly Attending Ceasefire Talks In Egypt
Aug 25, 2024
Nepal’s Imports, Exports Decline In First Month Of Current FY
Aug 24, 2024
US Senior Official To Visit China Next Week, Likely To Set Stage For Summit
Aug 24, 2024
Israeli Strike Kills 11 In Northern Gaza, As Ceasefire Talks Stall
Aug 23, 2024

More on International

7 years Pass Since Rohingya Fled To Bangladesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 41 minutes ago
Hezbollah Says Retaliatory Strike Concluded, But Tensions Remain High By Agencies 23 hours, 45 minutes ago
CIA, Mossad, Qatari Prime Minister Reportedly Attending Ceasefire Talks In Egypt By Agencies 2 days ago
US Senior Official To Visit China Next Week, Likely To Set Stage For Summit By Agencies 2 days, 23 hours ago
Israeli Strike Kills 11 In Northern Gaza, As Ceasefire Talks Stall By Agencies 4 days ago
Harris Takes The Spotlight By Agencies 4 days ago

The Latest

203 People Have Died Due To Monsoon Induced Disasters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 27, 2024
Petroleum Products Worth Rs. 18.75 Billion Imported In First Month Of Current FY By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 27, 2024
Oman's Foreign Minister Albusaidi Is In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 27, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly to Generally Cloudy With Chances Of Heavy Rainfall In Few Places of Koshi, Lumbini And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 27, 2024
JDS Human Resource Development Scholarship Program: Enriching Nepali Civil Service By Gokarna Mani Duwadee Aug 26, 2024
Oman’s Foreign Minister’s Visit To Nepal: Strengthening Nepal-Oman Economic And Trade Relations By Shanker Man Singh Aug 26, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75