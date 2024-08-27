Russia Launches Overnight Barrage In Ukraine

Russian forces on Monday launched one of their most intense attacks across Ukraine in weeks. Ukrainian media reported that at least five people were killed.

The barrage of missiles and drones began around midnight and continued through the morning rush hour. Thousands of people in the capital Kyiv rushed into subway stations to take shelter.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: " It was one of the biggest-ever combined strikes -- more than 100 missiles of various types and about 100 Shahed drones. And like most Russian strikes before, this one was just as sneaky."

Russian authorities said the attacks were meant to destroy power plants and other energy infrastructure.

Power cuts and water supply outages were reported in numerous places in the country. In Vyshhorod, near Kyiv, a missile hit a reservoir and power plant, with video on social media showing rubble and a fire.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal made another plea to allies to send long-range weapons. He also wants their permission to use them to target Russian facilities as a way of preventing missiles attacks.

Meanwhile, Russia's ally Belarus has moved battle tanks to areas along the border with Ukraine. Ukraine's ministry of foreign affairs is demanding them to withdraw.