US, China Senior Officials Discuss Next Summit

Aug. 29, 2024, 8:19 a.m.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan have exchanged views on possible talks between their countries' leaders, as well as the Taiwan and South China Sea issues.

The two officials met in Beijing on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the Chinese foreign ministry, Wang called for building a stable bilateral relationship. He reportedly said China and the United States must keep their relationship headed in the right direction and avoid clashes and conflict.

The ministry also said that Wang urged the US to stop arms sales to Taiwan and support a peaceful unification of China. It says Wang stressed that the US should not support the Philippines' actions over Manila's dispute with Beijing in the South China Sea.

The Chinese side said Sullivan said the US hopes to maintain strategic communications with China and reduce misunderstanding.

The two officials reportedly discussed a new round of interaction between their countries' leaders in the near future and agreed on a video meeting between senior military officials from both sides at an appropriate time.

If a US-China summit takes place, it will be the first since one held near San Francisco in November last year.

Agencies

