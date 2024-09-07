Trump Hush Money Sentencing Postponed Until After Election

Trump Hush Money Sentencing Postponed Until After Election

Sept. 7, 2024, 8:05 a.m.

A judge in New York has postponed the sentencing of former President Donald Trump in a hush-money case until after the US leadership election in November.

Trump was found guilty in May of falsifying business records to cover up payments to an adult film star.

The judge was initially scheduled to sentence him in July, but the date was moved until September after the Supreme Court ruled that presidents are immune from prosecution for "official acts".

The judge says the latest postponement is to avoid any appearance that the sentencing "has been affected by or seeks to affect" the election, in which former President Trump is running.

The date is now set for November 26.

Agencies

Putin Highlights Growing Influence Of BRICS At International Forum
Sep 06, 2024
Harris, Trump Tout Economic Plans Ahead Of Debate
Sep 06, 2024
Chief Secretary Aryal Stres The Need To Make Service Delivary Effective
Sep 05, 2024
Russia And China Express Intention To Strengthen Ties At Eastern Economic Forum
Sep 05, 2024
Four Killed In School Shooting In US State Of Georgia
Sep 05, 2024

More on International

Putin Highlights Growing Influence Of BRICS At International Forum By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago
Harris, Trump Tout Economic Plans Ahead Of Debate By Agencies 1 day, 15 hours ago
Russia And China Express Intention To Strengthen Ties At Eastern Economic Forum By Agencies 2 days, 14 hours ago
Four Killed In School Shooting In US State Of Georgia By Agencies 2 days, 14 hours ago
Putin arrives in Mongolia despite ICC arrest warrant By Agencies 4 days, 14 hours ago
Brazil's Top Court Orders Suspension Of Social Media Platform X By Agencies 5 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

Ganesh Chauthi (Cha Tha Puja) 2024: Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 07, 2024
Germany is going to help Nepal worth 7.55 billion (51 million Euros) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 07, 2024
ADB Sharpens Strategic Focus, Increases Support for Key Priorities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 07, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain With Thunder And Lightning Is Likely To Occur At Some Places Of Koshi, Bagmati, Gandaki and Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 07, 2024
Hartalika Teej 2024: Importance For Hindu Women By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 06, 2024
Nepal’s Decision to Issue New Notes with Disputed Territory Sparks Fresh Row with India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 06, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 22, June.28,2024 (Ashar-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75