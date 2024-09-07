Trump Hush Money Sentencing Postponed Until After Election

A judge in New York has postponed the sentencing of former President Donald Trump in a hush-money case until after the US leadership election in November.

Trump was found guilty in May of falsifying business records to cover up payments to an adult film star.

The judge was initially scheduled to sentence him in July, but the date was moved until September after the Supreme Court ruled that presidents are immune from prosecution for "official acts".

The judge says the latest postponement is to avoid any appearance that the sentencing "has been affected by or seeks to affect" the election, in which former President Trump is running.

The date is now set for November 26.