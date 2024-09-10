Glorious Eastern Nepal

I went on a five day trip to Eastern Nepal. It was on my bucket list to visit Ilam. The tea gardens in Kanyam looked like green carpets. I had heard so much about Dhankuta since my childhood. I was excited to join lawyer Prajwal Raj Gyawali in Biratnagar. Our team of seven is conducting a survey of young lawyers for the Nepal Bar Association (NBA). We are trying to collect data through questionnaires and focus group discussions on the problems faced by young lawyers. After collecting the data, we will analyze the data and submit a report. Advocate Semanta Dahal, the coordinator of the Young Lawyers Interest Committee of the Nepal Bar Association, addressing a group of around 30 young lawyers at the High Court Bar Association in Biratnagar, said, "Based on this report, the Nepal Bar Association will formulate policies and based on these policies, programs for young lawyers will be implemented". Mr. Suren Deula, Advocate Samman Humagain, Dr. Sanju Adhikary, Ms. Kabita Parajuli, Dr. Aastha Dahal, Advocate Prajwal Raj Gyawali and I are engaged to conduct this survey and submit the report to NBA.

The scope of this survey was limited to: a) balancing career development (ambition), b) work-life balance, c) language used in the courts, d) mental health, e) financial aspects (income), f) discrimination, harassment and exploitation in the workplace, g) mentoring, h) infrastructure and access to research, i) corruption, j) use of technology, k) opinions and expectations of the legal profession before and after entering the profession, l) expectations and inclusiveness, m) perceptions of judges, n) overall public image of the profession, o) professional ideology, p) research difficulties, and q) political interference in the legal profession, among others.

My 9:40 am flight to Biratnagar was slightly delayed. However, the program for the day would not start until 1:30 pm. I had plenty of time to make it. Prajwal was already in Biratnagar. On this leg of the survey he had completed Janakpur High Court - Local Bench Birgunj, Janakpur High Court, Janakpur High Court - Rajbiraj Bench and Biratnagar High Court and Morang District Court. On September 2, 2024, we were scheduled to conduct a focus group discussion with young lawyers at the Biratnagar High Court Bar Association. We were encouraged by the enthusiasm of the young lawyers to share their problems. We were not only looking for problems but also for solutions.

After an hour-long program (which was extended by half an hour because of the lively discussions), we had a meal and left for Dhankuta. We took a bus to Dharan. It was about an hour's drive. For a nominal fare of Rs.240 we reached the Dharan bus stop. People were shouting and trying to get us into their vehicles. We waited for some time in the electric vehicle. Not seeing any other customers, we decided to buy two extra tickets to make our journey more comfortable. Otherwise we would be squeezed like lemons by the time we reached Dhankuta. We would also reach Dhankuta very late if we hung around in Dharan looking for passengers. For a reasonable price our trip to Dhankuta was comfortable. One thing we concluded was that prices in eastern Nepal were reasonable.

Hotel Murchunga International in Dhankuta has a swimming pool and a lively gym and our stay there was comfortable. I had the pleasure of swimming in the only swimming pool in Dhankuta. The food was good and so was the weather. There were only two lawyers under 40. 40 years was the benchmark to identify a young lawyer for the purpose of our survey. Both were busy. So we weren't able to meet them in person. But since our survey was online, both of them filled it out. We had a chance to talk to the judges of the High Court and the president of the local bar association, Mr. Dinesh Paudel. We even witnessed the drawing of lots by the judges for the day's hearing.

Prajwal and I felt that we had to return to Dharan to rest before the long journey to Ilam the next day. In Dhankuta, we also learned that young lawyers in Dharan had come together to form a young lawyers' group. We had to meet them to better understand their point of view and to enrich our survey. We chatted with three lawyers over a cup of coffee. These young lawyers also participated in our survey.

The next day, after our prayers at Dantakali Devi, we took a non-stop bus to Birtamod, Jhapa. The bus made so many stops that we began to get irritated. At Birtamod, we didn't have to look too far for the next vehicle to Ilam. When we got off the bus, people were already carrying our bags to the next vehicle.

Our next driver was an ex-army man. He was a very smooth driver and took care of everyone's needs. He was a very polite person. It took us about three hours to reach Ilam. The next morning we went for a walk in the tea garden and were elated. We knew we had to stay in Kanyam that day for two reasons. First, we would be halfway to our next destination, Chandragadi. Second, Kanyam has beautiful tea plantations.

At the High Court of Ilam there were four young lawyers who participated in the survey. We were warmly welcomed by the president of the local bar association, Advocate Uttam Paudel, and Advocate Fulthunga Ghimire. At the Ilam High Court, we also met my LLM classmate Justice Ramadevi Parajuli and other judges. The meeting was totally unexpected and a surprise. It was nice to know her perspective on balancing work and family and her journey to become a judge. I was happy to know that she is eligible to become a Supreme Court judge. Wishing her well, we said our goodbyes.

Kanyam is beautiful. It's an hour's drive from Charali, Jhapa. You can easily fly to Chandragadi and drive an hour to Kanyam. There are very good hotels. However, our hotel was a simple one. We enjoyed the food. For two of us the cost was about Rs.1800 for room and food. Prajwal and I are glad that we spent a night in Kanyam. We had pumpkin momos. It was one of the three things to try in Ilam. The others were lollipops and churpi.

Our last survey station was Chandragadi. From there we would fly back to Kathmandu. We were both very excited. In Chandragadi, we were welcomed by the local unit bar officers, advocates Mr. Bhim Baral and Mr. Santosh Prasai. About five young lawyers participated in the survey. After completing the survey in eastern Nepal, our team led by Prajwal will travel to western Nepal in the coming weeks. Our team is excited about the progress we have made so far in conducting surveys and focus group discussions. We are encouraged by the fact that a scientifically sound report will be ready after the data collected is analyzed. This report will help the NBA develop policies and programs to empower young lawyers.

I am also glad that I snuck out some time to travel to the eastern part of Nepal. Without this survey, my desire to travel to eastern Nepal would have been postponed indefinitely, as it has been all these years. It was a wonderful opportunity and I am grateful to all who made it possible.