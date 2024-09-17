Iran's President Urges US To End Hostilities Before Any Direct Talks With Tehran

Iran's President Urges US To End Hostilities Before Any Direct Talks With Tehran

Sept. 17, 2024, 8:55 a.m.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian says the United States must stop hostilities toward his country before holding any direct talks with Tehran.

On Monday in Tehran, Pezeshkian held his first news conference since taking office in July.

Pezeshkian said what can be said with certainty is that, since he took office, Iran has not provided Russia with anything that could serve as a reason for Western countries to impose sanctions on his country. The US and European nations announced new sanctions on Iran earlier this month, accusing the country of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia.

Asked about the possibility of holding direct talks with the US president, Pezeshkian replied that the Americans must first show that they do not have any hostility toward Iran. He said Iran has no animosity toward the US, but the US has closed all paths.

Pezeshkian has expressed readiness to improve ties with Western countries. But tensions between Iran and the US are growing due not only to the situation in Ukraine, but also the conflict in the Gaza Strip, where Iran-backed Hamas is confronting Israel.

Agencies

Civilian Crew Returns To Earth After First-ever Private Spacewalk
Sep 16, 2024
J.D. Vance Defends Trump's Claims About Immigrants Eating Pets
Sep 16, 2024
Myanmar Floods, Mudslides Killed An Estimated 120 People
Sep 15, 2024
UK: Iran-provided Ballistic Missiles Enhance Russia's Precision Strike Ability
Sep 15, 2024
US To Increase Tariffs On Chinese EVs Starting September 27
Sep 14, 2024

More on International

Putin Orders Bolstering Of Russia's Military To 1.5 Million Troops By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 13 minutes ago
Civilian Crew Returns To Earth After First-ever Private Spacewalk By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago
J.D. Vance Defends Trump's Claims About Immigrants Eating Pets By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago
Myanmar Floods, Mudslides Killed An Estimated 120 People By Agencies 2 days, 14 hours ago
UK: Iran-provided Ballistic Missiles Enhance Russia's Precision Strike Ability By Agencies 2 days, 14 hours ago
US To Increase Tariffs On Chinese EVs Starting September 27 By Agencies 3 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

Vishwakarma Puja 2024: History And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 17, 2024
Indra Jatra 2024: Importance And Significant In Kathmandu Valley By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 17, 2024
Paris 2024 Games Were Much More Than Just A Sporting Event By Virginie Corteval Sep 17, 2024
Korea Firmly Stands With Nepal By Park Tae-Young Sep 17, 2024
French Embassy Honors Nepal’s First Paralympic Medalist Palesha Goverdhan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 17, 2024
SAARC’s Third Technical Meeting of Senior Official of Education Convened in Bangkok By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 17, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 01, July.19,2024 (Sharwan-04. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75