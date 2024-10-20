Prabowo sworn in as Indonesia's new president

Indonesia's newly elected president has pledged to promote economic growth by making use of the country's rich resources.

Prabowo Subianto took the oath as Indonesia's eighth president in the capital Jakarta on Sunday. Gibran Rakabuming Raka, a son of former President Joko Widodo, was sworn in as vice president.

In his inauguration speech, Prabowo noted that many Indonesians are suffering from poverty.

He said, "Our children must be able to eat nutritiously, at least once a day."

The Indonesian leader pledged to tackle the issue by providing free school lunches and other support.

To promote growth, Prabowo said he will boost Indonesia's economic strength by adding value to its commodities, so that people can achieve a prosperous life.

On the diplomatic front, he said Indonesia will choose the path of non-alignment without joining any military pact, and maintain friendship with all countries.

The new president aims to be more active in his diplomacy. Prabowo has visited China, Japan, Russia and other countries since he won the presidential election.

Prabowo's ministers are scheduled to take office on Monday. Many members of the previous Joko administration are expected to be reappointed. NHK