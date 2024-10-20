Prabowo sworn in as Indonesia's new president

Prabowo sworn in as Indonesia's new president

Oct. 20, 2024, 7:35 p.m.

Indonesia's newly elected president has pledged to promote economic growth by making use of the country's rich resources.

Prabowo Subianto took the oath as Indonesia's eighth president in the capital Jakarta on Sunday. Gibran Rakabuming Raka, a son of former President Joko Widodo, was sworn in as vice president.

In his inauguration speech, Prabowo noted that many Indonesians are suffering from poverty.

He said, "Our children must be able to eat nutritiously, at least once a day."

The Indonesian leader pledged to tackle the issue by providing free school lunches and other support.

To promote growth, Prabowo said he will boost Indonesia's economic strength by adding value to its commodities, so that people can achieve a prosperous life.

On the diplomatic front, he said Indonesia will choose the path of non-alignment without joining any military pact, and maintain friendship with all countries.

The new president aims to be more active in his diplomacy. Prabowo has visited China, Japan, Russia and other countries since he won the presidential election.

Prabowo's ministers are scheduled to take office on Monday. Many members of the previous Joko administration are expected to be reappointed. NHK

Agencies

Hezbollah's Attempt To Assassinate Him A Grave Mistake: Israeli PM Netanyahu
Oct 20, 2024
Speaker Ghimire Informed Of Lamichhane's Arrest
Oct 19, 2024
British Foreign Secretary Makes Fist Visit To China Since Labor Government Formed
Oct 19, 2024
North Korea Says Discovered Remains Of Drone Come From South Korea
Oct 19, 2024
China's GDP growth slows to 4.6 percent in July-September
Oct 18, 2024

More on International

Hezbollah's Attempt To Assassinate Him A Grave Mistake: Israeli PM Netanyahu By Agencies 5 hours, 18 minutes ago
British Foreign Secretary Makes Fist Visit To China Since Labor Government Formed By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
North Korea Says Discovered Remains Of Drone Come From South Korea By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
China's GDP growth slows to 4.6 percent in July-September By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Israel Confirms Death Of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Bangladesh To Bring Hasina Back Following ICT Arrest Warrant: Foreign Adviser By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Bringing Ordinance To Amend Political Party Act Aims To Break Up Smaller Parties: Dr. Shekhar Koirala By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 20, 2024
New Policy Will Crate Working Environment For Urban Development: DPM Singh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 20, 2024
Lamichhane Remanded In Custody For Six Days By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 20, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light rain With Thunder Is Likely In Few Places of Lumbini And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 20, 2024
Visiting Chinese Delegation Calls On PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 20, 2024
Tourism Entrepreneur Mishra Passes Away By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 20, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 02, August.09,2024 (Sharwan-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75