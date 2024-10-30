Tihar Festival Begins From Today

Tihar, the second greatest festival of Hindus, is starting with Kaag Tihar on Wednesday.

People celebrated Dhanteras on Tuesday by buying gold, silver and utensils. It is believed purchasing gold, silver, utensils and making business deals on this day is expected to bring wealth and prosperity.

Nepal Calendar Determination Committee (Nepal Panchanga Nirnayak Samiti), the government authority for deciding festival dates and times as per the traditional Hindu calendar, stated that the auspicious hour for this year’s Bhai Tika is 11: 37 am on Sunday, November 3.

According to the Committee, the Yamapanchak, the five days of the annual Tihar festival, begins on Wednesday by worshipping Kaag (crow).

Kaag Tihar and Dhanwantari Jayanti fall on the same day on October 30, Kukur Tihar, Dipawali and Laxmi Puja fall on October 31, Gai Puja, Govardan Puja, Hali Puja and Mha Puja fall on November 2. Moreover, Nepal Sambat, an indigenous calendar of Nepal enters the year 1145 on the same day.

Bhai Tika or Kija Puja falls on November 3. Among the various tales associated with the celebration of the Tihar festival, one of the most popular tales is that of Yama, the god of death and his sister Yamuna.

It is said that Yamuna used a crow to send messages to summon Yama, her brother, after being apart for a long time.

Yamuna worshipped Yama by putting tika, consisting of seven colours, on her brother's forehead. She also circled her brother with mustard oil, flowers and Dubo and asked him not to leave till the oil, flowers and Dubo dried.

On Bhai Tika sisters put a tika on the brothers’ forehead wishing for good health and long life of their brothers. {TRN}