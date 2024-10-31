Biden 'Garbage' Gaffe Complicates Final Stretch Of US Presidential Race

Oct. 31, 2024, 7:31 p.m.

US media report that President Joe Biden's remark that appeared to call supporters of former President Donald Trump "garbage" are upsetting them, forcing the White House to clarify that Biden did not say that.

During a video call with Latino supporters on Tuesday, Biden denounced comments made by a comedian, who supports Trump, at a rally on Sunday. The comedian called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage." Some media outlets quoted Biden as saying, "The only garbage I see floating there is his supporters."

The White House later released a transcript of Biden's comment for clarification with an apostrophe, which reads "his supporter's" demonization of Latinos, meaning the comedian's comments.

The White House press secretary reiterated on Wednesday that Biden did not call Trump supporters garbage.

The timing of Biden's gaffe, just a week before election day, is forcing Vice President Kamala Harris to make a comment as she fights a tight race against Trump.

Harris told reporters on Wednesday, "I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for." She went on to say: "I will be a president for all Americans whether you vote for me or not. That is my responsibility."

Trump was holding a rally on Tuesday when he was briefed about media reports carrying Biden's remark. Trump reminded his supporters that Hillary Clinton called them "deplorable" when she was the Democratic nominee in the 2020 presidential election. Trump said "garbage" is worse.

On Wednesday, Trump visited Wisconsin, the Midwestern state seen as one of the battleground states. In front of reporters, Trump got on a garbage truck featuring his campaign logo, and sarcastically told them, "How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden."

He went on to say that "250 million people are not garbage," apparently referring to his supporters. Turning his criticism toward his rival, Harris, Trump said, "she should be ashamed, because she shouldn't let him do it. She's the Vice President."

Agencies

