Lebanon Faces Medical Crisis Amid Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

Lebanon Faces Medical Crisis Amid Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

Nov. 1, 2024, 7:50 p.m.

Friday marks one month since Israeli forces launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon, where the Shia Muslim group Hezbollah has strongholds. Israel has continued its airstrikes and the growing number of casualties is straining Lebanon's medical system.

In the capital Beirut, many patients are being transferred to a state-run hospital from other institutions that have been destroyed by Israeli attacks or had to close. The hospital says it is becoming difficult to accept more patients.

Lebanon virtually defaulted in 2020 and many doctors and nurses left the country. Some have returned but the government hospital has a serious shortage of nursing staff.

A doctor said the hospital became overloaded and they were under a lot of pressure.

Some people are unable to get the medical treatment that they need.

A displaced man said his two-month-old daughter got sick a week after they evacuated and he took her to a hospital but she could not receive any treatment.

The man is staying at a shelter provided by a support group, but he is constantly worried that his daughter's condition might get worse.

He said he could not do anything. He said he has great difficulty in getting medication for his daughter and meeting her other needs.

Agencies

Ukraine Has Received Only 10% Of Aid Approved By US Congress: President Zelenskyy
Nov 01, 2024
Biden 'Garbage' Gaffe Complicates Final Stretch Of US Presidential Race
Oct 31, 2024
North Korea Announces ICBM Launch: Japan and US Condemn
Oct 31, 2024
Indonesia Expresses Its Intention To Join BRICS
Oct 25, 2024
Syria Says Israeli Air Strikes Hit Homes In Capital Damascus
Oct 24, 2024

More on International

Ukraine Has Received Only 10% Of Aid Approved By US Congress: President Zelenskyy By Agencies 8 hours, 37 minutes ago
Biden 'Garbage' Gaffe Complicates Final Stretch Of US Presidential Race By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
North Korea Announces ICBM Launch: Japan and US Condemn By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
Indonesia Expresses Its Intention To Join BRICS By Agencies 1 week ago
Syria Says Israeli Air Strikes Hit Homes In Capital Damascus By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
North Korea To Dend 12,000 Troops To Russia: South Korean Defense Minister By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

1,602 MW Electricity Demanded On Laxmi Puja: NEA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 01, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy To Mainly Fair In Bagmati, Gandkai, Karnali And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 01, 2024
Laxmi Puja 2024: Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 31, 2024
World Bank, Nepal Government Partner to Strengthen Nepal’s Disaster Response and Resilience By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 31, 2024
Climate Change Could Reduce GDP in Developing Asia and the Pacific by 17% by 2070:ADB By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 31, 2024
NIMBA CE Capital Limited Organized World Investor Week 2024" in Nuwakot By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 31, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 04, September.13,2024 (Bhadra-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 03, August.23,2024 (Bhadra-07. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75