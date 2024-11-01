Lebanon Faces Medical Crisis Amid Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

Friday marks one month since Israeli forces launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon, where the Shia Muslim group Hezbollah has strongholds. Israel has continued its airstrikes and the growing number of casualties is straining Lebanon's medical system.

In the capital Beirut, many patients are being transferred to a state-run hospital from other institutions that have been destroyed by Israeli attacks or had to close. The hospital says it is becoming difficult to accept more patients.

Lebanon virtually defaulted in 2020 and many doctors and nurses left the country. Some have returned but the government hospital has a serious shortage of nursing staff.

A doctor said the hospital became overloaded and they were under a lot of pressure.

Some people are unable to get the medical treatment that they need.

A displaced man said his two-month-old daughter got sick a week after they evacuated and he took her to a hospital but she could not receive any treatment.

The man is staying at a shelter provided by a support group, but he is constantly worried that his daughter's condition might get worse.

He said he could not do anything. He said he has great difficulty in getting medication for his daughter and meeting her other needs.