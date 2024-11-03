Bhaitika Concluded On Sunday

With the celebration of Bhaitika, the five-day Tihar festival concluded on Sunday.

Bhaitika is the final and major day of the Tihar festival on which sisters offer tika to their brothers wishing them happiness, long life and prosperity.

The auspicious hour for offering the tika was 11:37 am for this year's Bhaitika. However, it could be taken place until sunset, according to Chairperson of National Calendar Determination Committee, Prof Shree Krishna Adhikari.

To observe the Bhaitika, brothers are seated at a specially anointed place around which a trail of mustard oil is drawn. The sisters then offer the brothers tika and garlands of 'dubo' and 'makhamali'. After placing colourful tika on the foreheads of their brothers, sisters offer them a treat consisting varieties of sweets, walnut, spices and 'Sel', a special kind of bread cooked in oil.

Brothers also offer their sisters tika in return, wishing them happiness and good luck, and give them presents.

Even those who have no brothers or sisters of their own received tika from others whom they regard as brothers and sisters.

The Balgopaleshwor Temple in Ranipokhari was open for the Bhaitika celebration on Sunday. The temple is open only once in a year.

During the festival of lights, colour and flowers even the birds and animals- crow, dog and ox- were worshipped. Another significant day of the festival, Laxmipuja was also celebrated with fanfare across the country. (RSS)