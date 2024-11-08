Chhath Festival Concludes By Offering Worship To Rising Sun

The Chhath festival was concluded by offering worship to the rising Sun today.

On the fourth day of the festival this morning, the Chhath concluded with much fanfare by offering curd (Argha) to the rising Sun in the rivers and ponds across the country including the districts of Mahottari, Dhanusha, Siraha and Saptari in Mithila and others. The festival was celebrated with rituals on the banks of ponds, lakes and rivulets.

The feature of the festival is to increase human being's interest in the truth and non-violence and encourage to remain sympathetic to all living creatures.

The rising and setting suns are worshipped with devotion in the festival which is considered an attractive system of prayers to the Sun God.

There was a crowd of devotees and enthusiasts on the banks of ponds, rivers, rivulets and lakes in the festival. Chhath is a festival of goodwill, faith, and social harmony as people from all backgrounds come together in a common place to offer worship to the Sun God. It is widely believed that appeasing the Sun God brings happiness, prosperity, well-being, and longevity to family members.

On Wednesday, the second day of this festival, the devotees performed Kharna. The devotees observed fasting the whole day and performed pooja for their ancestral deities to welcome the goddess of Sashti.

There is a tradition of offering Argha to the setting sun worshipping it in the evening by observing fast on Kartik Shukla Sasthi -- the main day of the festival.

On this day, devotees observe fasting and even do not drink water. There is a religious belief that no one will suffer from skin disease if Argha is offered by worshipping the Sun ritually. (RSS)