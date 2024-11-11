Indonesian President Prabowo’s China Visit Focus On Strong Economic Cooperation

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has made a state visit to China, putting economic cooperation front and center of his first overseas trip since taking office.

Prabowo held talks with President Xi Jinping, stressing China's role as a key strategic economic partner for Indonesia. They presided over the signing of multiple cooperation deals.

During the meeting, Prabowo said, "I think it is only natural that now in the present situation, geopolitical and geoeconomic, that Indonesia and China have become very close partners in many, many fields."

President Xi voiced support for Prabowo's new administration and underscored the importance of maintaining close bilateral ties. Xi said, " Our two nations are both major developing countries, emerging market economies, and major members of the Global South. Our bilateral relations are of great strategic significance and global influence."

In a joint statement, the two sides pointed to maritime cooperation as an important component of their comprehensive strategic cooperation.

This comes after a Chinese coast guard ship intruded into Indonesia's exclusive economic zone in the Natuna Islands last month, disrupting survey activities by Indonesia's state-owned energy company.

The Indonesian foreign ministry said Monday that the two countries' maritime cooperation "has no impact on Indonesia's sovereignty, sovereign rights, or jurisdiction in the North Natuna Sea."