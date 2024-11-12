US President-Elect Trump To Withdraw From Paris Agreement

Trump has chosen former New York Congressman Lee Zeldin to head the Environmental Protection Agency.

Trump's appointing of key cabinet members on Monday coincided with the opening day of the UN climate change conference (COP29) in Azerbaijan.

A major topic will be deciding fundraising targets from developed countries to help developing nations address climate change starting in 2025.

Trump said in a statement on Monday, "He will ensure fair and swift deregulatory decisions that will be enacted in a way to unleash the power of American businesses."

He said Zeldin will at the same time maintain "the highest environmental standards, including the cleanest air and water on the planet."

Trump has been critical of the climate policies prioritized under President Joe Biden's administration. Biden has tightened regulations of exhaust gas emissions from vehicles. Mining and production of oil and natural gas were also regulated. Trump has maintained that he will quickly ease restrictions after he takes office.

Zeldin wrote on social media that it is an honor to join Trump's Cabinet. He said they will restore US energy dominance and revitalize the country's auto industry to bring back American jobs.

As a congressman, Zeldin voted against Biden's climate change law, the Inflation Reduction Act, and rejected legislation cracking down on price gouging by oil companies.

But the event's organizers are wondering how much commitment they can expect from the United States.

The president-elect has also spoken out against a set of US environmental protection proposals, while calling for more oil production.

The New York Times reported on Friday that Trump's transition team has prepared executive orders and proclamations on withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement.

After winning this year's US presidential election, Donald Trump's return to the White House is expected to have wide reverberations in the US and around the world.



On Monday, the president-elect has offered key posts in his upcoming administration to more appointees. Here's who is expected to be part of the 47th president's new circle.

US media outlets are reporting President-elect Trump is considering appointing the Florida senator as his Secretary of State. However, The New York Times suggest Trump could change his mind.

Rubio has previously called for a stronger foreign policy stance against China, Iran and Cuba, which contrasts with Trump's view of a more restrained foreign policy.

The two previously clashed over US membership in NATO. In 2023, Rubio was one of two senators to introduce the bill to block any president from leaving the North Atlantic Treaty Organization without Senate approval or an Act of Congress.

Mike Waltz, National Security Advisor

The Florida Congressman is known to take a strong stance against China and has criticized the country's activities in the Asia-Pacific. He has been advocating the need for the US navy to increase its weaponry in order to counter the Chinese military.

In an NHK interview in December 2023, Waltz mentioned that he initially supported Ukraine, saying that Putin needed to be stopped.

However, as the war dragged on, he began to hold a negative viewpoint toward US involvement in Ukraine, saying that a reassessment of America's aims in the country is needed.

Waltz has supported Trump's immigration policies and his push to have other NATO members increase their defense spending.

The Trump loyalist has served 27 years in the US Army and National Guard. He was also selected for the Green Berets, serving as a Special Forces officer on multiple tours, including being stationed in Afghanistan.

Homan was the former acting US Immigration and Customs Enforcement director under Trump's first presidency. On Sunday, Trump posted on social media that Homan will be "in charge of our nation's borders."

Cracking down on illegal immigration was a central part of Trump's campaign. Vice President-elect JD Vance had said an estimated 1 million illegal immigrants could be deported per year under the administration.

Homan told Fox News "public security threats and national security threats will be the priority" in illegal immigrant deportations.