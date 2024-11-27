Israel and Lebanon agree on ceasefire: President Biden:

US President Joe Biden says the Israeli and Lebanese governments have agreed on a ceasefire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants.

Biden made the announcement in Washington on Tuesday.

He said: "Effective at 4 a.m. tomorrow local time, the fighting across the Lebanese-Israeli border will end. This is designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities."

Biden then gave more details about the deal. He said: "Over the next 60 days the Lebanese army and state security forces will deploy and take control of their own territory once again. Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure will not be allowed to be rebuilt."

The agreement calls for Israeli forces to withdraw from the area over the same timeframe.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement. It said members of the Israeli war cabinet have approved the deal.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said in a statement he considers the agreement a fundamental step toward establishing calm and stability. He added that it will lay the groundwork for the return of people who have been displaced by the fighting.