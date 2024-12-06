South Korea's Ruling Party Head Calls For Yoon's Immediate Suspension

South Korea's Ruling Party Head Calls For Yoon's Immediate Suspension

Dec. 6, 2024, 8:44 a.m.

The leader of South Korea's ruling People Power Party says President Yoon Suk-yeol should be suspended from office immediately to protect the country and its people.

Han Dong-hoon was speaking at a party meeting on Friday morning.

Han said it has been confirmed that when Yoon declared martial law, he ordered the arrest of prominent politicians.

Han had said on Thursday that he would block an impeachment vote against the president at the National Assembly to avoid political confusion.

The ruling party says it will hold an emergency meeting of its lawmakers on Friday.

They are expected to discuss how to deal with the impeachment vote that has been scheduled for Saturday.

Agencies

France's Macron Vows To Stay In Office Until Term Ends
Dec 06, 2024
Cambodia's ex-PM Hun Sen Meets Xi in Beijing
Dec 05, 2024
South Korean President Yoon Faces Impeachment In Parliament
Dec 05, 2024
German Chancellor Scholz vows unwavering support for Ukraine
Dec 03, 2024
Trump wants hostages in Gaza released before his inauguration
Dec 03, 2024

More on International

France's Macron Vows To Stay In Office Until Term Ends By Agencies 2 hours, 21 minutes ago
Cambodia's ex-PM Hun Sen Meets Xi in Beijing By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
South Korean President Yoon Faces Impeachment In Parliament By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
German Chancellor Scholz vows unwavering support for Ukraine By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago
Trump wants hostages in Gaza released before his inauguration By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago
Ukraine Needs Enough Security Guarantees To Start Ceasefire Talks: Zelenskyy By Agencies 4 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

Israel Is Ready to Welcome 2000 Recently Selected Nepali Caregivers : Ambassador Bass By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2024
Bibaha Panchami Festival 2024: Importance And Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2024
Bhutanese King And Queen In Arriving Nepal For Private Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2024
There Is No Loan Agreement With China: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Limbini, Gandaki And Bagmati Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2024
Nepal-China Business Summit: Government and private sector commit to continuous reforms to attract foreign investment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 05, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 05, October.04,2024 (Ashoj-18. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75