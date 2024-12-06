South Korea's Ruling Party Head Calls For Yoon's Immediate Suspension

The leader of South Korea's ruling People Power Party says President Yoon Suk-yeol should be suspended from office immediately to protect the country and its people.

Han Dong-hoon was speaking at a party meeting on Friday morning.

Han said it has been confirmed that when Yoon declared martial law, he ordered the arrest of prominent politicians.

Han had said on Thursday that he would block an impeachment vote against the president at the National Assembly to avoid political confusion.

The ruling party says it will hold an emergency meeting of its lawmakers on Friday.

They are expected to discuss how to deal with the impeachment vote that has been scheduled for Saturday.