Upper Tamakoshi Will Generate Power From December 25: CEO Gautam

What is your assessment of the current status of the rehabilitation efforts?

We have moved from a phase of uncertainty about the extent of the damage and needed repairs to a phase of clarity. We now have detailed knowledge of the damage, its location, and its magnitude. After rehabilitating approximately 300 meters of road in Kavre Bhir and clearing debris, our current focus is on restoring the damaged section of the sand trap. As per our recent agreement, the production deadline has been set for December 25. I am optimistic that we will meet this timeline considering the current circumstances.

As you are aware, generating power from the 456-MW Upper Tamakoshi, the largest operational hydropower project, is crucial during the demanding winter months. What urgent steps has the company taken to resume early generation?

Despite various procedural and legal challenges, we have successfully mobilized contractors to the site. As the CEO of UTKHPL, I have made all significant and necessary decisions. This proactive approach is a key factor enabling us to partially resume operations by December 25, in alignment with the project's maintenance schedule.

What caused the power generation to stop?

Power generation at the project has been halted since a landslide, triggered by continuous rainfall on September 27 and 28, caused damage to structures in the dam area. This including the headwork, control room, sand thickening pond (desander), and the canal (culvert) that directs water from the dam to the desander. The left sand trap is set to undergo repairs by December 25, after which partial power generation will resume.

Where is the current work taking place?

Efforts are currently focused on the partially damaged old slope of the desander wall, which is scheduled for demolition and repair before power generation resumes. Concurrently, grouting is being applied to the cracks in the walls and ceiling of the culvert.

What additional reconstruction activities are planned?

The reconstruction efforts will begin immediately with the repair of the alternate sand trap located on the right, along with the design of a new underground control room to replace the existing surface facility. The goal is to complete this work before the upcoming rainy season. Additionally, maintenance on one of the towers of the project's transmission line, which was damaged by the rain, has been successfully finished.

How was the acceleration of rehabilitation work achieved following the recent inspection by a high-level team?

A recent inspection conducted by a team from NEA, which included the Managing Director of NEA and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Limited, Kul Man Ghising, along with board members, has expedited the process by providing a written work schedule for the resumption of power generation. Following discussions with project management, consultants, and contractors, the team has established a timeline to complete the reconstruction and initiate power generation by December 25.

What level of pressure are you currently under?

The Ministry and the NEA are deeply concerned about the resumption of power generation, as it is crucial to meet internal power demand and supply during the winter months. Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Deepak Khadka and Minister of State of Energy Water Resources and Irrigation Purna Bahadur Tamang visited the sites soon after they were damaged and have consistently directing and monitoring progress. These concerns led to a recent on-site assessment to identify the necessary measures to make the plant operational as quickly as possible.

Do you believe it is feasible to restart by December 25th?

Currently, efforts have already been initiated to resume power generation in accordance with the established timeline making it feasible. All possible measures have been implemented for the timely maintenance of the damaged desanders, culvert, and control room. We have devised a schedule to complete the essential repairs to facilitate the resumption of power generation by December 25th.

What was the extent of damage inflicted on the company by the flood?

The damage was substantial, particularly in terms of revenue. The losses incurred from the natural disaster are estimated at Rs. 1.5 billion. Up until the last week of October from shutting down on 27 September, we were losing Rs. 40 million daily and we are currently facing a daily revenue loss of 15 million rupees due to the halt in power generation. It is anticipated that it will take approximately six months to restore full operations.