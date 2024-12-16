South Korea Prosecutors To Summon President Yoon Again

A South Korean media outlet reports that prosecutors plan to summon President Yoon Suk-yeol again on Monday over his declaration of martial law.

An investigation team at the prosecutors' office said that they had sent a summons to Yoon on Sunday morning. He did not comply with the order. It is not known why Yoon did not show up.

Yonhap News Agency reports that the prosecutors plan to send their second summons on Monday to question him on suspicion of internal insurrection and abuse of power.

On Thursday, the president addressed the nation, defending his martial law declaration earlier this month. He said that he would confront any impeachment or investigation head-on.

Yonhap reports: "If Yoon snubs the second summons, prosecutors may attempt to arrest him. Under the criminal law, prosecutors may be issued an arrest warrant if there are reasonable grounds to believe a suspect has committed a crime and the suspect has not complied with a summons without a valid reason."

On Saturday, South Korea's National Assembly passed an impeachment motion against Yoon. The Constitutional Court will decide within 180 days whether Yoon's impeachment was appropriate.

The court plans to hold a meeting on Monday to discuss a schedule.