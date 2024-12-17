SoftBank's Son To Announce $100 Billion Investment In US During Visit To Trump

SoftBank's Son To Announce $100 Billion Investment In US During Visit To Trump

Dec. 17, 2024, 8:48 a.m.

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced that Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank Group will invest $100 billion to boost the economy and create at least 100,000 jobs.

Trump made the announcement at a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday. He was joined by SoftBank CEO Son Masayoshi.

Trump said, "This historic investment is a monumental demonstration of confidence in America's future, and it will help ensure that artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and other industries of tomorrow are built, created and grown right here in the USA."

The $100 billion figure is double the amount SoftBank pledged to invest during Trump's first term.

Son said: "President Trump is a double-down president. I'm going to have to double down $100 billion and 100,000 jobs. This is, you know, my confidence level." He added that his trust in the US economy has "tremendously increased" since the election.

Son spoke exclusively with NHK after holding his joint news conference with Trump.

He said the two had breakfast on Sunday morning and spent about seven hours together until late afternoon.

Son expressed confidence about the viability of the 100-billion-dollar investment, saying the SoftBank Group has hundreds of billions of dollars in assets plus various means to procure funds.

Son said: "We will carry out various AI-related investments, including data centers for AI. We already have many group firms, but will likely add more or strengthen existing ones."

He added that since the generative AI sector is rapidly growing, he is optimistic that Trump's positive efforts to promote artificial intelligence will become even more active.

The SoftBank Group CEO also stressed the significance of announcing the investment plan proactively.

He said: "Trump is likely to receive many other proposals from various firms. By acting first with speed, we can broaden our reach into various businesses and partnerships. It's better to make decisions quickly."

Agencies

UN Special Envoy Calls For 'Quick End' To Economic Sanctions On Syria
Dec 16, 2024
South Korea Prosecutors To Summon President Yoon Again
Dec 16, 2024
Syria's Interim Government To Review Relations With Russia, Iran
Dec 15, 2024
Yoon And National Assembly Under Scrutiny
Dec 15, 2024
South Korean National Assembly passes impeachment motion against Yoon
Dec 14, 2024

More on International

UN Special Envoy Calls For 'Quick End' To Economic Sanctions On Syria By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
South Korea Prosecutors To Summon President Yoon Again By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Syria's Interim Government To Review Relations With Russia, Iran By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
Yoon And National Assembly Under Scrutiny By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
South Korean National Assembly passes impeachment motion against Yoon By Agencies 2 days, 19 hours ago
Israeli Forces Conduct First Withdrawal From Area In Southern Lebanon By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

The Rising Nepal Marked Its 59th anniversary without acknowledging the newspaper's founder By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 17, 2024
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Rest In The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 17, 2024
PM OLI'S VISIT TO CHINA: BRI Agreement By A Correspondent Dec 16, 2024
Kathmandu Metropolis Declared A Public Holiday On The Death Of Former Mayor Singh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 16, 2024
Former Mayor PL Singh Passed Away By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 16, 2024
2024 Korea CSR Forum in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 16, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 06, October.25,2024 (Kartik-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75