Christmas Nepal 2024: Nepali Christians Are Celebrating Christmas Today

People across Nepal are celebrating the Merry Christmas today across the country. Today is the official Holiday in Nepal. Christmas Day is celebrated every year on December 25 as a religious and cultural festival to mark the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ. On the occasion, various programmes are being organized in different parts of the country, including Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur and Pokhara.

President Ramchandra Paudel said that festivals are instrumental to promote diverse cultural identities and enhance mutual good will, tolerance and solidarity among the communities having different religious faiths.

The Christian community is celebrating Christmas Day to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, the founder of Christianity.

Jesus Christ is believed to have been born in Bethlehem, Israel some 2024 years ago today, on December 25.

Christians claim that Christ gave three main things including salvation, love and peace, and the Christian community celebrates this day for all three things.

Today is celebrated as Love Day for those who came to love people, Peace Day for those who came to establish peace, and Liberation Day for those who came for liberation.

Extended best wishes to Christian religious people for their happiness, peace and good health on the occasion of the 'Christmas Day', Presiddnt Ram Chandra Paudel expressed the confidence that such festivals would further strengthen and consolidate national unity.

Christmas in Nepal is celebrated in traditional ways. People visit the church, give feasts, and exchange gifts. For a few years, people have also fed homeless people on Christmas. In Nepal, Christmas falls on December 25. Every year, people attend music shows, concerts, and Christmas programs. They also attend and host parties during this festival.

Nepal is a secular state that celebrates all these small and big festivals with the same excitement and energy. As most of the country’s population is Hindu, there has not been any dispute over the name of the religion in Nepal. We all respect and celebrate each other’s festivals, including Christmas, in Nepal. Nepal was declared a secular state in 2007.

Since then, Christmas has been celebrated as one of the national festivals in Nepal. All over Nepal, Christmas is marked by the colorful decorating of Christmas trees and giving gifts. All the shops and malls in Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, and Pokhara are decorated with trees, lights, and artificial snowmen.

The government also organized different social programs for this festival. Many churches are located throughout the country, and people visit them during Christmas.

How is Christmas celebrated in Nepal?

Christmas is a festival of light and snow. Christmas is celebrated all over Nepal with lots of excitement and energy. However, the number of people following this religion is slightly fewer than the number of followers who follow other faiths.

Christmas is also considered a national festival in Nepal. Shopping for Christmas begins at the start of December. Thamel is a place that you must visit during Christmas. The entire Thamel bazaar is decorated with lights and Christmas trees everywhere during the Christmas festival. Thamel has different parties, concerts, and programs during this festival. People greet everyone and wish for good health and well-being for everyone.

On Christmas, our president, Bidhya Devi Bhandari, and our prime minister, KP Sharma Oli, express their greeting of good health, prosperity, peace, and happiness to all the country’s citizens and Christians. Children are primarily seen as more excited for Christmas as they will get gifts and Santa Claus.

Unlike other festivals in Nepal, you can eat non-vegetarian food at Christmas. Roasted chicken, vegetable salad, and other Nepali foods, along with turkey, pumpkin pies, and Christmas puddings, are primarily made in a feast during this festival. Many restaurants offer discounts during this time of the year.

It would help to visit churches during Christmas as they are decorated most beautifully. Christmas trees are decorated beautifully with bells, stars, reindeer, gift boxes, and many other decorations, and the twinkling stars add more beauty to the decorations. People sing and dance in the church and thank Jesus for giving them life. Typically, Christian people host parties or feasts in their houses.

Christmas is celebrated globally on the birthday of Jesus Christ. They celebrate this day to remember the sacrifice made by Jesus on earth. However, the exact day Jesus Christ was born is unknown. However, it is said that he was born around 7 BC during the 4th century. Before this time, people used to worship and celebrate this day secretly. Christmas was officially celebrated on December 25 by the Western church. Later, the Eastern countries also started celebrating Christmas on the same day.

In the 4th century, before the birth of Jesus Christ, people celebrated light during mid-winter. They observed that the worst part of the year, winter, had ended, and they could see the sun and feel warm. People used to worship different gods for the summer; Germans used to thank and honor Oden, and Romans would worship Saturn, also known as the God of agriculture. But after the birth of Jesus Christ, people started celebrating Christmas.

The History Behind the Christmas Celebration

Years ago, prophets had promised Jewish people of the Western region that God would give them a savior and teacher to teach them about the importance of life. Now, after the birth of Jesus, people have started to believe that Jesus Christ was the savior and teacher and that God had God. Jesus’s mother was a young lady who was engaged and got pregnant.

For some reason, the engagement could not turn into a marriage. Jesus’ father’s name was Joseph, and he was kind of upset that his fiancé was pregnant. Then, an angel came to him and told him that the baby would be holy and that he had to take good care of it.

According to the Roman ruler, all the people had to return to their homes because of the tax. Joseph took his wife to the stable, and his wife had a baby named Jesus Christ at the same stable. On the same night, there were two visitors. The first visitors were shepherds in the fields.

They would find a newborn king lying in an animal feed bin. The next visitor was a wise man who had recently seen a new star in the sky and followed it until he found the stable where Jesus was born. So, this is how Jesus was born. Now, Christmas is celebrated to remember these incidents of Jesus Christ. Every year, December 25, is the birth of Jesus Christ.

Chrismas started with the king of Rome, Constantine.

The king of Rome, Constantine, started the official celebration of Christmas, and in Nepal, it has been celebrated since 2007 after Nepal was declared a secular state. During the rule of arenas in 1950, BS Nepal Christians went to India, as celebrating Christmas was not allowed in Nepal. But after the Rana rule collapsed, Christians returned to Nepal.

After that, many international agencies, such as the United Mission to Nepal and the International Nepal Fellowship, were established in Nepal. Along with these agencies, Christianity started to increase in Nepal. After that, churches began to be built slowly.

Many national and international organizations have provided relief and donations to homeless and older adults through churches. Today, the maximum number of churches has served Nepal as a shelter for the elderly and homeless. They also provide free education. Nowadays, people are more attracted to Christianity.