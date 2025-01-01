Putin says Russia will move forward in 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said his country will only move forward, assuring that everything will go well in 2025.

In his annual televised address delivered on Tuesday, New Year's Eve, Putin said: "We are sure that everything will be fine. We will go only forward."

He added that the thoughts and hopes of millions of people all over Russia are "together with our fighters and commanders," calling them "true heroes."

Putin declared 2025 the year of the "defender of the fatherland," noting that Russia in May marks 80 years since the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

While calling for unity, Putin did not mention how the Russian aggression in Ukraine is going nor prospects for the possibility of ceasefire negotiations.

Meanwhile, Russian launched attacks on areas across Ukraine on Tuesday.

Ukrainian authorities said Russia hit the capital Kyiv, the northeastern region of Sumy and elsewhere with missiles and drones. They said the attacks injured one person in Kyiv.

Ukraine's defense intelligence agency said a special unit shot down a Russian helicopter and damaged another off the coast of Crimea with a missile-equipped drone.

The governor of the western Russian region of Smolensk said an oil depot in his area was set ablaze after Ukrainian drones hit the facility.