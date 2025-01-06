Detention warrant for South Korean President Yoon set to expire on Monday

Detention warrant for South Korean President Yoon set to expire on Monday

Jan. 6, 2025, 8:15 a.m.

South Korean investigators are urging President Yoon Suk-yeol to comply with a warrant to detain him for questioning as it is set to expire on Monday.

A joint team of investigators obtained the detention warrant on charges that Yoon orchestrated an insurrection by declaring martial law. The investigators entered the grounds of the presidential residence on Friday to execute the warrant, but were blocked by the president's security personnel.

The investigators say it is virtually impossible to execute the warrant as long as the Presidential Security Service, or PSS, continues to guard the compound. They have repeatedly asked Yoon to comply with the warrant.

The head of the PSS issued a statement on Sunday, saying that Yoon is a sitting South Korean president, and that he is guarded by the law.

The official also noted that complying with the execution of the warrant would mean that the PSS discard its duty to protect the president and would constitute an abandonment of its duties.

Yoon's defense team announced on Sunday that it intends to file a criminal complaint with prosecutors against roughly 150 officials linked to the joint team of investigators. The defense team argues that those officials attempted to execute the warrant, which the team claims is illegal.

All eyes are on whether the investigators will attempt to execute the warrant again as the deadline looms.

Agencies

Gautam Buddha International Airport Conducted 729 int'l Flights
Jan 06, 2025
Zelenskyy calls for resupply of Ukraine's air defense systems
Jan 05, 2025
Gaza Ceasefire Talks Resume In Qatar
Jan 05, 2025
Biden Blocks Nippon Steel Buyout of US Steel
Jan 04, 2025
Sources Says Investigators to detain South Korean President Yoon
Jan 03, 2025

More on International

UNRWA official: Ceasefire 'only hope' for people in Gaza By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 55 minutes ago
Zelenskyy calls for resupply of Ukraine's air defense systems By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Gaza Ceasefire Talks Resume In Qatar By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Biden Blocks Nippon Steel Buyout of US Steel By Agencies 2 days ago
Sources Says Investigators to detain South Korean President Yoon By Agencies 3 days, 1 hour ago
FBI: Suspect may not be solely responsible for deadly New Orleans By Agencies 4 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Swarnalakshmi Cooperative fraud case: Case filed against 39 people including Rabi Lamichhane By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 06, 2025
Gautam Buddha International Airport Conducted 729 int'l Flights By Agencies Jan 06, 2025
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Kathmandu Valley And Hilly Regions And Light Rain In few Places of Sudur Paschim Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 06, 2025
Domestic Flights Affected By Low Visibility By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 05, 2025
Nepalese Cement Producers are under increasing pressure to close By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 05, 2025
Nepal Requires Investment Of Rs 6.5 Trillion To Produce 28000 MW Power By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 05, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 07, November.15,2024 (Kartik-30. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75