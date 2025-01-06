Detention warrant for South Korean President Yoon set to expire on Monday

South Korean investigators are urging President Yoon Suk-yeol to comply with a warrant to detain him for questioning as it is set to expire on Monday.

A joint team of investigators obtained the detention warrant on charges that Yoon orchestrated an insurrection by declaring martial law. The investigators entered the grounds of the presidential residence on Friday to execute the warrant, but were blocked by the president's security personnel.

The investigators say it is virtually impossible to execute the warrant as long as the Presidential Security Service, or PSS, continues to guard the compound. They have repeatedly asked Yoon to comply with the warrant.

The head of the PSS issued a statement on Sunday, saying that Yoon is a sitting South Korean president, and that he is guarded by the law.

The official also noted that complying with the execution of the warrant would mean that the PSS discard its duty to protect the president and would constitute an abandonment of its duties.

Yoon's defense team announced on Sunday that it intends to file a criminal complaint with prosecutors against roughly 150 officials linked to the joint team of investigators. The defense team argues that those officials attempted to execute the warrant, which the team claims is illegal.

All eyes are on whether the investigators will attempt to execute the warrant again as the deadline looms.