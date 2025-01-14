North Korea fired multiple short-range missiles

North Korea fired multiple short-range missiles

Jan. 14, 2025, 9:05 a.m.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says it believes North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles Tuesday morning. They flew east, towards the Sea of Japan.

The military says they were launched around 9:30 a.m. from the Ganggye area, in the northern province of Jagang. We do not know if they are still in the air or have landed in the sea.

South Korea says it is sharing information with Japan and the United States and is at full readiness.

Agencies

