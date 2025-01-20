TikTok restoring service in US following Trump comments

TikTok restoring service in US following Trump comments

Jan. 20, 2025, 8:40 a.m.

TikTok says it is in the process of restoring service to users in the United States after President-elect Donald Trump vowed to issue an executive order to try to pause the ban of its use.

TikTok is already available for some users. The message on TikTok says, "As a result of President Trump's efforts, TikTok is back in the US.!"

The video-sharing app has temporarily shut down as a law banning it took effect on Sunday. The law prohibits IT firms from providing downloads and updates of TikTok in the US unless its China-based parent company, ByteDance, sells its US business. The firm had announced it was temporarily suspending its service in the US before the law took effect.

In a post on his Truth Social site on Sunday, Trump said he will issue an executive order when he takes office on Monday "to extend the period of time before the law's prohibitions take effect."

The statement also said the order will also confirm that "there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order."

It continued to say: "I would like the United States to have a 50 percent ownership position in a joint venture. By doing so, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands."

TikTok said in a statement on Sunday Trump provided the "necessary clarity and assurance" to the company's service providers that "they will face no penalties providing TikTok" to users in the US."

It also said, "We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States."

Agencies

Price of gold decreases slightly
Jan 20, 2025
Israel's military: 3 Israeli hostages released by Hamas
Jan 20, 2025
US Fed withdraws from global network on climate change
Jan 19, 2025
Trump likely to give 90-day reprieve on TikTok ban
Jan 19, 2025
President Yoon Arrested: South Korean Media:
Jan 19, 2025

More on International

Israel's military: 3 Israeli hostages released by Hamas By Agencies 17 hours, 16 minutes ago
US Fed withdraws from global network on climate change By Agencies 1 day, 17 hours ago
Trump likely to give 90-day reprieve on TikTok ban By Agencies 1 day, 17 hours ago
President Yoon Arrested: South Korean Media: By Agencies 1 day, 17 hours ago
China's Xi, US President-elect Trump Hold Telephone Talks By Agencies 2 days, 16 hours ago
Israeli Government Announces Official Approval Of Ceasefire Deal For Gaza By Agencies 2 days, 16 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal’s First Four Betters Model Village Launched in Mandandeupur Municipality, Kavre By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2025
Nepali Men And Women Team Finish Second Losing To India In first Kho Kho World Cup final By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2025
Price of gold decreases slightly By Agencies Jan 20, 2025
Weather Forecast: Mostly Fair All Over Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 20, 2025
Sustainability in Development Projects: An Appraisal of Nepal's Development Landscape By Bimal Khatiwada Jan 19, 2025
Nepali men, women squads enter Kho Kho World Cup finals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 19, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 11, January.10, 2024 (Poush-26. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 10, December.27, 2024 (Poush-12. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 09, December.13, 2024 (Mangsir-28. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 08, November.29,2024 (Mangsir-14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75