Mexico Receiving Deportees From US

US President Donald Trump has moved quickly to crack down on what he calls "illegal immigration" since taking office, and the ripples of his policy are being felt in Mexico.

He has signed a slew executive orders since he returned to the White House last week, and also declared a national emergency to support his mass deportation plan. One of his targets are people with criminal records.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday that her country has taken 4,094 deportees, mostly its nationals, in the week leading up to Sunday.

She said, "We're in a permanent dialogue, as are they with Central American countries."

Colombia also is dealing with Trump's new policies. He threatened to hike tariffs if the country refused to accept deportation flights on military aircraft. Colombia finally backed down on late Sunday, and agreed to the plan.