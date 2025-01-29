Plane Catches Fire In South Korea, All Evacuated

Plane Catches Fire In South Korea, All Evacuated

Jan. 29, 2025, 8:26 a.m.

A passenger plane caught fire at an airport in the South Korean city of Busan on Tuesday night, but everyone on board could evacuate. The incident comes on the heels of another airline disaster in the country last month.

The Air Busan flight was carrying 176 people, and three of them reportedly sustained minor injuries.

The emergency on the budget airline took place at Gimhae International Airport. Local media said the blaze broke out at the back of the Airbus A321 as it was preparing to fly from the southeastern city to Hong Kong.

Firefighters extinguished it in about an hour.

This fire follows one of South Korea's deadliest plane crashes.

In December, a plane operated by another low-cost carrier, Jeju Air, burst into flames after belly landing at Muan International Airport in the country's southwest, killing 179 aboard. That aircraft was a Boeing 737.

Agencies

