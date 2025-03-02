Zelenskyy in London for talks with PM Starmer, summit of European leaders

March 2, 2025, 6 a.m.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London ahead of a summit of European leaders in the British capital.

Zelenskyy arrived in London on Saturday following his contentious meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House. That meeting resulted in a heated exchange between the two presidents that has driven their countries farther apart.

The two failed to sign an agreement that would give the United States access to Ukraine's mineral resources.

Zelenskyy wrote in a social media post on Saturday: "Despite the tough dialogue, we remain strategic partners. It's crucial for us to have President Trump's support."

He expressed his intention to try to fix his relationship with Trump.

At the outset of talks with the Ukrainian leader, Starmer said that Britain stands with Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said that Ukrainians count on support from Britain, and that he is very happy to have such partners and such friends.

The British government has decided to provide Ukraine with additional financing using frozen Russian assets amounting to over 2.2 billion pounds, or about 2.8 billion dollars.

Zelenskyy is scheduled to take part in a summit of European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, on Sunday.

The leaders are expected to discuss how to boost military assistance to Ukraine and how to improve souring ties between Kyiv and Washington.

Agencies

