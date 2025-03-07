Chinese minister seeks talks with Washington following additional US tariffs

China's commerce minister has called for talks with the United States after US President Donald Trump's administration imposed additional tariffs on Chinese products.

Wang Wentao, who oversees China's trade policies, spoke at a news conference in Beijing on Thursday.

Wang described the additional US duties as typical acts of unilateralism and bullying. He said that if the US goes further down the wrong path, China will continue to respond in kind.

The minister said that the US must demonstrate a responsible attitude as a major power and adopt a proper approach to building relations if it truly hopes to resolve the issue.

Wang stressed that China is open to addressing differences over trade.

The minister expressed his readiness to meet with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer at an appropriate time.

He added that Chinese and US officials can also initiate communication as early as possible.