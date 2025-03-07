US, Ukraine to resume talks next week in Saudi Arabia

March 7, 2025, 8:21 a.m.

Diplomats from the US and Ukraine are trying to mend fences one week after US President Donald Trump got into a heated exchange with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The US special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, said he is in discussions to resume talks next week and that they will most likely take place in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Witkoff said: "President Zelenskyy sent a letter to the president. I think that the president thought that it was a really good, positive first step."

He added that the goal of the talks is to lay the groundwork for both a ceasefire with Russia and a peace agreement.

US media said Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz may also join the discussions. Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, will reportedly attend as well.

Zelenskyy wrote on social media on Thursday that he will travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday for a meeting with the crown prince. He said his team will stay on to work with the US delegation and that they are "interested in peace."

The Trump administration has paused military aid to Ukraine following the blow-up with Zelenskyy. In addition to that move, the head of the CIA said officials are no longer sharing crucial intelligence with leaders in Kyiv.

Agencies

