UN, international community offer assistance to Myanmar

The United Nations as well as countries around the world are offering assistance to Myanmar.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says a UN team in Myanmar is preparing to mobilize after the country put out a request for international support.
The world body will provide five million dollars for emergency rescue and reconstruction efforts.
Russia's emergency ministry says it has dispatched a rescue team of around 120 people to Myanmar.
Russia and Myanmar have recently been boosting ties.
US President Donald Trump says his country will also provide help.
A US State Department spokesperson says disaster expert teams will provide immediate assistance once Washington receives a formal request.
