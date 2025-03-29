UN, international community offer assistance to Myanmar

March 29, 2025, 7:23 a.m.

The United Nations as well as countries around the world are offering assistance to Myanmar.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says a UN team in Myanmar is preparing to mobilize after the country put out a request for international support.

The world body will provide five million dollars for emergency rescue and reconstruction efforts.

Russia's emergency ministry says it has dispatched a rescue team of around 120 people to Myanmar.

Russia and Myanmar have recently been boosting ties.

US President Donald Trump says his country will also provide help.

A US State Department spokesperson says disaster expert teams will provide immediate assistance once Washington receives a formal request.

