US proposed new mineral rights deal: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Washington has proposed a new agreement that would give the US access to Ukraine's mineral resources.

Zelenskyy said on Friday that the new deal is entirely different from the previous one he and US President Donald Trump failed to sign during their talks last month.

The Ukrainian president said the new proposal contains many things that were not discussed, as well as some things already rejected by parties involved.

However, he added that he doesn't want to make waves, suggesting that Ukraine intends to examine the new draft with legal experts, instead of immediately rejecting it.

The Financial Times reported on Friday that it had obtained a copy of the new agreement, which the paper said "marks a dramatic escalation of the Trump administration's efforts to seize control of Ukraine's lucrative natural resources."

Trump said on Monday he expected a US-Ukraine mineral rights deal would be signed soon.

However, the Financial Times quoted three Ukrainian officials as saying that the signing is unlikely to happen with one of them saying the new draft proposal was "unfair."