Chaitra Navratri 2025: Importance Significant

The auspicious festival of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated annually on the first day of the month of Chaitra, marking the beginning of the Hindu lunar year. The nine-day festival is dedicated to the worship of the nine forms of Maa Durga - Navdurga - and devotees observe fasts during this time. This year, it begins on March 30 with Ghatasthapana and concludes on April 7 with Ram Navami.

There are four Navratri in a year, but only two of them, Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri, are celebrated widely across the country. Most customs and rituals followed during Shardiya Navratri are also followed during Chaitra Navratri. If you and your loved ones are celebrating the festival and keeping the Chaitra Navratri fasts, here are some dos and don'ts you need to keep in mind.

Begin your day with a cleansing bath. Before performing the puja, clean the puja area and then, recite Maa Durga mantras, perform aarti and offer the goddess bhog made of sweets and other satvik foods.

Each day of Chaitra Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine different avatars - Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. The nine avatars are worshipped during Navratri fasting.

An auspicious colour is associated with each avatar of Maa Durga. Devotees should wear new and clean clothes in the shade associated with that day to commemorate the goddesses. Additionally, the colours also hold a significant meaning.

On the first day of the Navratri, Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana is done. It is the first and most significant ritual of the festival. It is performed in the beginning and should be done while Pratipada prevails.

Maintaining a clean and pure environment in your home is paramount. Clean your house thoroughly before the festival begins and maintain cleanliness throughout the nine days.

Navratri fasts are observed to cleanse your body and purify your mind. So, avoid consuming grains, non-vegetarian food, alcohol, and certain spices. Some devotees observe the fast, where they only consume fruits, milk, and light vegetarian dishes.

Kuttu, sabudana or sago, rajgira, makhana, arbi, pumpkin, potato, singhare ka atta, samak ke chawal, nuts and dry fruits, rock salt, cumin, buckwheat, ginger, green chillies are some of the food people consume during their Navratri fast. Additionally, milk, paneer, cheese, dahi, lassi, buttermilk, and chhena are both allowed and recommended during Navratri fasting as they are considered satvik.

On the eighth or ninth day (Ashtami or Navami), perform Kanya Pujan, where you invite young girls (Kanyas) into your home, wash their feet, and offer them food and gifts, as they are the embodiments of Goddess Shakti.

Avoid telling lies, using harsh language, or engaging in arguments. Maintain a calm and peaceful demeanour through the nine days.

Once the Kalash is established during the Ghatasthapana ritual, avoid moving it until the Visarjan (immersion) ceremony on the last day.

