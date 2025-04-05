South Korea court decision removes Yoon from office

South Korea's Constitutional Court has upheld President Yoon Suk-yeol's impeachment, removing him from office.

The decision comes over three months after the National Assembly voted to impeach Yoon over his short-lived martial law declaration in December. Yoon's removal means South Korea will hold an election for a new president within 60 days. Multiple South Korean media outlets report that the vote is likely to take place on June 3.

Yoon has become the country's second president to be dismissed following former President Park Guen-hye.

The court held hearings deliberating on whether Yoon's impeachment at the National Assembly in December was valid.

South Korea has seen political turmoil in the months since Yoon declared martial law in December. The measure was lifted shortly after it was made.

The declaration led to Yoon's indictment over a charge of leading an insurrection.

Yoon has released a message through his lawyers, saying he is sorry for not living up to public expectations. He says he deeply appreciates people's unwavering support despite his immaturity.

Yoon says it was a great honor to have served his nation so far, and he will always pray for his beloved country and its people.

What Constitutional Court justices say

South Korean Constitutional Court Justice Moon Hyung-bae said the situation in the diet at the time can't justify the president's exercising of the state's emergency right. He also said the declaration of martial law violated the requirements.

The justice said the deployment of military personnel was against the political neutrality of the country's military forces.

He added that the military deployment to the National Election Commission infringed on its sovereignty.

The acting court chief said the court's decision has the agreement of all eight justices.