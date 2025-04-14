Trump Considering Separate Tariffs On Electronics

Trump Considering Separate Tariffs On Electronics

April 14, 2025, 8:30 a.m.

US President Donald Trump has suggested that separate levies would be imposed on electronics that are exempted from so-called reciprocal tariffs.

His remarks will reverse the view that electronics have been exempted from tariffs due to concern over potential effects on US consumers.

Trump wrote on social media on Sunday, "NOBODY is getting 'off the hook' for the unfair Trade Balances, and Non-Monetary Tariff Barriers, that other countries have used against us, especially not China which, by far, treats us the worst!"

He also said, "There was no Tariff 'exception' announced on Friday."

The US administration announced on Friday that smartphones and other electronic devices exported to the country will be excluded from what it calls reciprocal tariffs.

Trump said, "We are taking a look at Semiconductors and the WHOLE ELECTRONICS SUPPLY CHAIN in the upcoming National Security Tariff Investigations."

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick also said that electronics exempted from reciprocal tariffs will instead be subject to another type of import levy.

Speaking to ABC News on Sunday, he said that electronics will be included in the semiconductor tariffs which are coming in about a month or two.

The US government apparently aimed to keep the prices of smartphones and other electronic devices from rising, by excluding them from reciprocal tariffs. The US heavily relies on imports of such products from China.

But the latest comments by Trump could deal a blow to major electronics manufacturers in the US, including Apple, which produces iPhones in China, and raise the prices of the phones.

Agencies

