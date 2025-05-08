India-Pakistan tensions high amid fears of Pakistani retaliation

India has launched military strikes against what it calls "terrorist infrastructure" in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir in response to a terrorist attack in April.

Tensions had been rising between the two neighbors since gunmen attacked tourists in Indian-controlled Kashmir in April, leaving 26 people dead.

India accused Pakistan of being involved in the terrorist attack. But Pakistan strongly denies the claim.

India's defense ministry said the country's armed forces struck nine sites on Wednesday, local time, in retaliation for the assault. It said they only hit extremist positions.

Reuters news agency reported that the attacks left 31 dead and 46 others injured. Islamabad maintains many of the victims were civilians. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warned that his country will retaliate.

Indian forces struck militant targets in Pakistan following an attack against Indian paramilitary police in Indian-administered Kashmir in 2019.

Experts say while India's airstrikes in the past targeted locations away from urban areas, the latest targets included densely populated areas.

As India-Pakistan tensions heighten, fears are growing that the Pakistani military may retaliate, prompting both countries to climb the ladder of escalation.