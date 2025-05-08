India-Pakistan tensions high amid fears of Pakistani retaliation

India-Pakistan tensions high amid fears of Pakistani retaliation

May 8, 2025, 8:28 a.m.

India has launched military strikes against what it calls "terrorist infrastructure" in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir in response to a terrorist attack in April.

Tensions had been rising between the two neighbors since gunmen attacked tourists in Indian-controlled Kashmir in April, leaving 26 people dead.

India accused Pakistan of being involved in the terrorist attack. But Pakistan strongly denies the claim.

India's defense ministry said the country's armed forces struck nine sites on Wednesday, local time, in retaliation for the assault. It said they only hit extremist positions.

Reuters news agency reported that the attacks left 31 dead and 46 others injured. Islamabad maintains many of the victims were civilians. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warned that his country will retaliate.

Indian forces struck militant targets in Pakistan following an attack against Indian paramilitary police in Indian-administered Kashmir in 2019.

Experts say while India's airstrikes in the past targeted locations away from urban areas, the latest targets included densely populated areas.

As India-Pakistan tensions heighten, fears are growing that the Pakistani military may retaliate, prompting both countries to climb the ladder of escalation.

Agencies

North Korea launched ballistic missile: South Korea
May 08, 2025
Maoist Leader Prachanda Injured After Falling In Toilet
May 07, 2025
Merz elected German chancellor after second vote
May 07, 2025
India attacks 'terrorist infrastructure' in Pakistan, Pakistani Kashmir
May 07, 2025
Japan, India plan to set up new defense consultation body
May 06, 2025

More on International

North Korea launched ballistic missile: South Korea By Agencies 4 hours, 14 minutes ago
Merz elected German chancellor after second vote By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
India attacks 'terrorist infrastructure' in Pakistan, Pakistani Kashmir By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Japan, India plan to set up new defense consultation body By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
Israeli military carries out airstrikes against Houthi-related targets in Yemen By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
Need to use nuclear weapons has not arisen in Ukraine: Putin By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Twelve Nepalis rescued from Myanmar repatriated via Thailand By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 08, 2025
Red Cross Day being marked today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 08, 2025
Weather Forecast: Fair to Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu, Janakpur And Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 08, 2025
The Recent Visit Of Pakistani Military Delegation To Nepal Was Inappropriate: Former Foreign Minister NP Saud By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 07, 2025
The Kashmir Attack And The Invisible Hand Of Imperial Strategy By Zakir Kibria May 07, 2025
Sagarmath Sambad In The Era Of Climate Change By Laxman Neupane PhD May 07, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 18,April.25, 2025 (Baisakh-12. 2082) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 17,April.11, 2025 (Chaitra-29. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75