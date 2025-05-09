American Cardinal Robert Prevost elected pope, takes name Leo XIV

May 9, 2025, 7:57 a.m.

An American has been chosen as pope for the first time in history. Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost will lead the Roman Catholic Church. He is the 267th pope, and has taken the papal name Pope Leo the 14th.

On Thursday, he emerged on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City before thousands of people. He shared his message: "Peace be with you all. Dear brothers and sisters, this is the first greeting of the Risen Christ, the good shepherd who gave his life for the flock of God. I too would like this greeting of peace to enter your hearts, to reach your families, to all people everywhere, to all the earth: Peace be with you."

The new pontiff is 69 years old and was born in Chicago. He served as a bishop in Peru, and became cardinal in 2023.

He is known to have earned the deep trust of his predecessor, Pope Francis, who died last month. And he is recognized for his dedication to helping the poor and supporting immigrants.

People in the crowd expressed their hopes for the new pope. A woman from the Philippines said, "I expect that he continues what Pope Francis started and his legacy whatever he's done in a past...he'll continue to do it."

A woman from United States said, "I pray that he can bring everyone together and can bring peace, there's so much unrest and we just want peace for everybody to love one another and to have those feelings."

The decision came after 133 cardinals from around the world reached a consensus on the second day at the conclave.

White smoke billowed from a chimney on the Sistine Chapel in the late afternoon to signal a new pope had been chosen.

US President Donald Trump welcomed the news, saying: "It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a great honor for our country."

He added that he looks forward to meeting Pope Leo.

