Kulman Ghising Reaches New Delhi To Renew Power Procurement Deal With India

Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) Managing Director Kulman Ghising has reached New Delhi to renew power procurement deal with India. Leading a high level delegation, MD Ghishing will likely sign agreement to renew power procurement deal of 145 megawatt.

Nepal is currently importing 145 MW power through Dhalkebar-Muzaffarpur cross-border transmission line. The deal is expiring on December 31. Ghising will hold talks with the officials of Vidyut Vyapar Nigam of India’s Noddal Agency before signing the contract on the power deal.

The electricity imported from Dhalkebar-Muzaffarpur cross-border transmission line costs Rs 5.76. Nepal is planning to import 370 megawatt electricity during this winter season.