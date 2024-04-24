Qatar And Nepal Ink Several MoUs, Returned Home Completing Two Days Visit

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, returned home following the completion of two days state visit to Nepal. President Ramchandra Poudel had reached the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) to bid farewell to the Qatari Amir.

This is the Amir's first visit to Nepal after the two countries established diplomatic ties on January 21, 1977. Nepal had set up its embassy in Doha on July 11, 2000 and Qatar its embassy in Kathmandu in August 2011.

During his visit, Amir of Qatar held bilateral meetings and held talks with Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda this morning.

During the meeting, they took stock of the existing relations so cordially subsisting between Nepal and Qatar, both leaders discussed about enhancing bilateral cooperation by furthering the avenues of partnerships.

However, nothing mentioned in the statement issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the issues of facilitation of Qatar in releasing Nepali Student Bipin Joshi, who is in the Hamas custody since last October.

Following the talks, Prime Minister and Amir witnessed a signing ceremony of bilateral Agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). The signing of these documents has paved the way for further enhancing cooperation and collaboration between the two countries on important areas.

Nepal and Qatar inked six Agreements and MoUs today. Those include Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation in the Fields of Culture and Arts between the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation of Nepal and the Ministry of Culture of the State of Qatar and Agreement on Cooperation and Exchange of News between National News Agency, Nepal (RSS) and Qatar News Agency (QNA).

Similarly, Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation in the Field of Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research between the Government of Nepal and the Government of the State of Qatar, Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Youth and Sports between the Government of Nepal and the Government of the State of Qatar, Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation between the Office of the Attorney General of Nepal and the Public Prosecution of the State of Qatar and Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Diplomatic Training and Education between The Institute of Foreign Affairs (IFA) of the Government of Nepal and The Diplomatic Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar.

Two private sector Agreement/MoU were also signed between the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) and Qatar Chamber today. Prime Minister of Nepal hosted a Luncheon in the honour of the Amir of Qatar.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, departed for Dohain this afternoon after successfully concluding the two-day State Visit to Nepal reports press release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the cordial invitation of Ramchandra Paudel, President of Nepal, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, arrived in Kathmandu on Tuesday to pay a two-day State Visit to Nepal.